Haley Cavinder talks about transitioning from the west coast to the east coast. She also shares how the process of transferring went, Head Coach Katie Meier's coaching style, being embraced by the team, and how her and her twin sister decided to create Tik Tok videos. The Cavinder Twins have over four million followers on TikTok.

Hannah Cavinder shares her takeaways on Miami's program so far and what she brings to the team. She shares the difference between the two sisters, and how TikTok has provided her with knowledge about business.

Veteran Forward Destiny Harden talks about the talent level on this team compared to others. She talks about what the newcomers bring to the team and how Coach Meier has helped develop her.

She also takes us through the 2022 ACC quarterfinals game against Louisville where she scored the final 15 points and the game-winning buzzer-beater.