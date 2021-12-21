VIDEO: Off 29-sack season Rueben Bain will be priority for Canes

A big task for Mario Cristobal once he assembles his full staff?

Keeping top talent in South Florida.

And one of the major local priorities in the Class of 2023 will be DE Rueben Bain.

Bain's the kind of difference-making DE that has him listing offers from all the nation's top programs. This past season he helped lead Miami Central to a state title with 29 sacks, 48.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. He already has set the school's career sack mark.

So what's at stake here?

Well, you can watch his full season highlights below.

And keep in mind UM does have a family connection here: Bain's uncle is former Cane Tolbert Bain.

Rueben landed a UM offer from the prior staff back in October of 2020. It was his 11th offer at the time. He also was on campus as recently as June for a recruit barbecue.

This fall the schools that were reaching out to him most along with Miami were Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, NC State, LSU, Penn State and Pitt.

But Bain has yet to release a top 5 or anything like that, so stay tuned as his recruitment moves forward.