Watch: Miami Safety James Williams Willing To Do Whatever It Takes

Safety James Williams talks to the media at Miami Hurricanes Media Day.

The sophomore is on the Bednarik Watch List (best defensive player in college football) and is willing to step into a leadership role for the Hurricanes' defense.

As a true freshman, Williams recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.

The 6'5" 224-pound defender is a South Florida native out of American Heritage Plantation High School which has produced NFL defensive backs, Patrick Surtain Jr., Tyson Campbell, and Marco Wilson.