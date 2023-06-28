CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team will face Mississippi State in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge, as announced Wednesday morning.

The Hurricanes and Bulldogs will square off on Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. The network designation will be announced at a later point.

Mississippi State registered a 22-11 (9-7 SEC) record during the 2022-23 season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. The Bulldogs have posted 22-plus wins in eight of the last 10 years and reached at least the second round of the NCAA Tournament in seven of the past nine, making four Sweet 16 bids and two national championship berths during that time.

The Hurricanes and Bulldogs have met just once before, with Mississippi State claiming an 81-67 victory on Feb. 27, 1987, in the Northern Lights Invitational in Anchorage, Alaska. The upcoming contest will be the first matchup in the series played on either team’s home court.

This is the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge, replacing the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which was held annually—with the exception of 2020-21—from 2007-08 through 2022-23. The Hurricanes went 6-7 in the event, including 6-5 in their last 11 appearances.





2023 ACC/SEC CHALLENGE

Florida at Georgia Tech (Nov. 29, 5 p.m.)

Notre Dame at Tennessee (Nov. 29, 5 p.m.)

Vanderbilt at NC State (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Miami at Mississippi State (Nov. 29, 7:15 p.m.)

Louisville at Ole Miss (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.)

Missouri at Virginia (Nov. 30, 5 p.m.)

Duke at Georgia (Nov. 30, 5 p.m.)

Alabama at Syracuse (Nov. 30, 7 p.m.)

South Carolina at North Carolina (Nov. 30, 7 p.m.)

Arkansas at Florida State (Nov. 30, 7 p.m.)

Boston College at Kentucky (Nov. 30, 7 p.m.)

Texas A&M at Wake Forest (Nov. 30, 9 p.m.)

Clemson at Auburn (Nov. 30, 9 p.m.)

Virginia Tech at LSU (Nov. 30, 9 p.m.)

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of USA Today