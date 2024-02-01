Miami's road to the NCAA Tournament got more difficult with a 74-68 road loss to NC State.

Miami's signature win of the season came in a 95-82 victory over the Clemson Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16) in the RPI.

Miami is 1-4 in Quad 1, 5-1 in Quad 2, 1-1 in Quad 3, and 7-1 in Quad 4.

The Canes could be outside of the NCAA Tournament if Miami doesn't begin to pile on wins. Miami has won three of its last eight games and is trending in the wrong direction if they want to make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament.

In Miami's ten remaining regular season games, five are Quad 1(at Virginia, North Carolina twice - home and away, at Clemson, and vs. Duke), three are Quad 2 (vs. Virginia Tech, at Boston College, and at Florida State), and two are Quad 3 (vs. Georgia Tech and vs. Boston College).

The Hurricanes can ill-afford to lose another Quad 3 game and would do themselves some good by winning three of the five Quad 1 games remaining. The Canes still would likely need a decent showing in the ACC Tournament to secure its place in the big dance.

Miami ranks 66th in the net rankings and remains on the outside of the tournament according to ESPN's Bracketology.

Here are three takeaways from its performance in Raleigh.