Four Hurricanes tallied double-digit scoring nights, with Latasha Lattimore finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Kyla Oldacre also added a season-high 14 points, and Shayeann Day-Wilson notched her 12th-straight double-digit scoring outing despite the loss.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Both Miami (16-10, 6-9 ACC) and Virginia (13-13, 5-10 ACC) rattled off double-digit scoring runs during the evening, but when the dust settled, the host Cavaliers pulled ahead as Miami dropped a 77-60 decision on the road Thursday, Feb. 22.

The first quarter didn’t reach the media timeout until 2:13, with an unusual lack of stoppages in play. Lattimore posted six early points, but Virginia held a 14-11 lead at the night’s first media break.

The Hoos claimed a 22-15 advantage after the first 10 minutes, expanding that lead to 10 shortly into the second frame. Jasmyne Roberts answered with a three-pointer, helping cut the deficit to five, but Virginia used a 6-0 spurt and pushed its lead to 42-28 with 2:46 to go in the second quarter. Virginia remained in front by 14 heading into the second half.

UVA started with two buckets, but Miami asserted itself on offense, getting to the line while getting stops to fuel a 9-0 run and bring Miami back within 52-43. UVA hit a three to close the third as Miami chased 11 at the end of the third frame.

Oldacre made two layups, and Day-Wilson made a step-back jumper, bringing Miami within five at 58-53 with 8:25 to go. Miami trimmed it down to one possession for the first time since the first quarter with a Roberts jumper. UVA would go on a 9-0 run over the next 2:24 to bring its lead back to double-digits and close the game out.

“We had our backs against the wall and had some people playing out of position, but playing very well,” head coach Katie Meier said. “I think Latasha, Lazaria [Spearman], and Kyla were phenomenal and played very hard. We’re hurting in the locker room because we made such an effort to come back in that game and cut the lead. The score is not indicative of that game, and I think we were right there, doing everything that we could…38 points in the paint and 27 points from our bench is very good for us…We asked our bigs to get 30 and 20 today, and they got close. It was a physical basketball game in the end.”





NOTES

Miami outscored Virginia by 22 in the paint

Oldacre scored a season-high 14 points

Both teams went on a double-digit scoring run in the game

Four Canes scored in double figures

Lattimore finished one rebound short of a double-double

It was also Lattimore’s third-straight double-digit scoring game

It was Lattimore and Ally Stedman’s first career start at Miami





UP NEXT

Miami goes to Clemson for the final road game of the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics