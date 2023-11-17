CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team continued its unbeaten start to the season Friday evening, capturing a 61-57 victory over Southern University at the Watsco Center.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Hurricanes (3-0) needed a pivotal fourth quarter to win. Miami improved to 3-0 for the sixth straight season under head coach Katie Meier.

Jasmyne Roberts led the Hurricanes with 17, while Shayeann Day-Wilson added 13.

Soniyah Reed finished with 12, and Sirviv Legions had 11 for the Jaguars (0-4), playing their fourth straight Power-5 opponent on the road to open the season.

The result wasn’t easy for Meier’s Hurricanes, who trailed by four, 45-41, heading into the final frame.

But Southern’s lead would be quickly erased. A 3-pointer from Day-Wilson cut the deficit to one, 47-46, and a forced turnover on the subsequent possession and layup from Ja’Leah Williams put Miami back on top with 8:39 to go.

Roberts’ 3-pointer with 6:35 left gave Miami some breathing room at 54-50.

A fouled put-back from Aleighyah Fontenot with 1:37 remaining again gave Miami a scare, with the Jaguars trailing by just one, 58-57.

But the Hurricanes held on, as buckets from Kyla Oldacre a critical offensive rebound, and a free throw from Jaida Patrick sealed the win.

Friday’s outcome was hanging in the balance for the entirety of the evening in front of 2,188. Miami was up just one, 16-15, at the end of the first quarter.

An impressive up-and-under from Lashae Dwyer with 2:04 in the first half put Miami ahead, 26-23. Another individual effort – this one from Day-Wilson with 55 seconds remaining – and a turnover from the Jaguars that resulted in a put-back from Patrick gave Miami a 31-25 halftime lead.

Ten of Reed’s points came in the first half for the Jaguars.

Trailing by seven in the early stages of the third period, the Jaguars battled back to tie the game, 36-36, on a contested layup by Legions with 5:14 left in the stanza.

A layup from Fontenot gave the Jaguars a 41-39 lead, and another bucket – this one from Tionna Lidge, the Jaguars’ sixth straight made basket – forced Meier to call a timeout with her side trailing, 43-39.

A jumper from Roberts with less than a minute remaining in the third halted a 16-3 Jaguars run.

Miami continues its season on Fri., Nov. 24, with its opening game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament – a 4 p.m. matchup with Colgate at the Watsco Center.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics