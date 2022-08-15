Xavier Restrepo Standing Out In Fall Camp, WR Room

All signs are leaning towards Xavier Restrepo becoming "WR1" for the Miami Hurricanes.
The third-year sophomore returns with higher expectations than years prior following the departure of Mike Harley Jr. and Charleston Rambo.
Mario Cristobal has seen him take that approach in the Fall.
"[Restrepo's] been the most productive in camp," Cristobal said Monday. "He's unquestionably the most productive wide receiver in camp. It's his approach to practice."
Cristobal added that 10 NFL scouts were in attendance for day nine of fall camp. They all seemed to be impressed by Restrepo's work ethic.
Restrepo has taken control of the wide receiver room since day one of camp, whether it's being a vocal leader or taking command during drills. He's taken accountability for the success of that group.
"I take 100% ownership of all that," Restrepo said. "Whether it's third-team, fourth-team, it's all on me. Every drop out there is on me."
Cristobal emphasized that the receiver room is 'an open competition,' adding that he's still looking for more from that group.
"The receiver position continues to be a work in progress," he said. "We're trying multiple guys at multiple positions. We're going to keep that competition alive, it needs to be."
Cristobal continued...
"We need to demand the most from them. I'm not going to sugarcoat it, we need to get better at a lot of positions, that's one of them. There is progress, but we've got to have more. There's a lot of room for growth."
Restrepo was a four-star prospect coming out of Deerfield Beach High School. He completed his 2021 season with 24 receptions for 373 yards scoring two touchdowns.