Xavier Restrepo Standing Out In Fall Camp, WR Room

All signs are leaning towards Xavier Restrepo becoming "WR1" for the Miami Hurricanes.

The third-year sophomore returns with higher expectations than years prior following the departure of Mike Harley Jr. and Charleston Rambo.

Mario Cristobal has seen him take that approach in the Fall.

"[Restrepo's] been the most productive in camp," Cristobal said Monday. "He's unquestionably the most productive wide receiver in camp. It's his approach to practice."

Cristobal added that 10 NFL scouts were in attendance for day nine of fall camp. They all seemed to be impressed by Restrepo's work ethic.