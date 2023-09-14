Miami emerged victorious by a 70-13 margin in last year's matchup - the first game for Miami under head coach Mario Cristobal .

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 6-0. All six meetings between the two teams have occurred in Miami Gardens since 2011.

The Hurricanes come into week three ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 23 in the coaches' poll.

Miami is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2020.

Miami's 48-33 win over No. 23/23 Texas A&M featured a number of standout individual performances, resulting in four weekly honors for the Hurricanes.

OL Anez Cooper, DB Jaden Davis, WR Jacolby George, and QB Tyler Van Dyke were all recognized. The win was UM's first against a top-25 team since a 38-34 win over #17/#19 Pitt in 2021.

Cristobal picked up his eighth win over a team ranked in the top 25 since 2018 with the win over A&M.

Cristobal finished 7-6 against teams ranked in the top 25 during his tenure at Oregon (2018-2021), including a seismic win at No. 3 Ohio State, 35-28, to snap one of the nation's longest home winning streaks in 2021.

The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

The Wildcats have won two black college football national championships (2010, 2013) and seven MEAC conference titles in the history of their football program, with its last conference title coming in 2015. Bethune plays in the SWAC conference, which they have been a member of since 2021.

The Wildcats have appeared in the I-AA/FCS playoffs five times with an overall record of 0–5, with its last appearance in 2013.

Bethune went 2-9 last season and is off to a 1-1 start this season, losing 56-14 to Memphis in the season opener, but bounced back with a 31-6 win over Savannah State last week.