News More News
ago football Edit

By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Bethune-Cookman

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Thursday, September 14, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami Gardens, Florida

TIME/TV: 7:30 PM EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

BETHUNE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 6-0. All six meetings between the two teams have occurred in Miami Gardens since 2011.

Miami emerged victorious by a 70-13 margin in last year's matchup - the first game for Miami under head coach Mario Cristobal.

The Hurricanes come into week three ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 23 in the coaches' poll.

Miami is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2020.

Miami's 48-33 win over No. 23/23 Texas A&M featured a number of standout individual performances, resulting in four weekly honors for the Hurricanes.

OL Anez Cooper, DB Jaden Davis, WR Jacolby George, and QB Tyler Van Dyke were all recognized. The win was UM's first against a top-25 team since a 38-34 win over #17/#19 Pitt in 2021.

Cristobal picked up his eighth win over a team ranked in the top 25 since 2018 with the win over A&M.

Cristobal finished 7-6 against teams ranked in the top 25 during his tenure at Oregon (2018-2021), including a seismic win at No. 3 Ohio State, 35-28, to snap one of the nation's longest home winning streaks in 2021.

The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

The Wildcats have won two black college football national championships (2010, 2013) and seven MEAC conference titles in the history of their football program, with its last conference title coming in 2015. Bethune plays in the SWAC conference, which they have been a member of since 2021.

The Wildcats have appeared in the I-AA/FCS playoffs five times with an overall record of 0–5, with its last appearance in 2013.

Bethune went 2-9 last season and is off to a 1-1 start this season, losing 56-14 to Memphis in the season opener, but bounced back with a 31-6 win over Savannah State last week.

Line: Miami -53.5

Over/Under: 65

Weather: 84 Degrees with partly cloudy skies

Overall Comparison
Miami Bethune

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

69-67 Overall

7-7 At Miami

Raymond Woodie

1-1 Overall

1-1 At Bethune

2023 Record

2-0 (0-0 ACC)

1-1 (0-0 SWAC)

Rankings

AP - 22nd

Coaches - 23rd

FCS Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

23rd

N/A
Strength of Schedule Provided By Power Rankings Guru September 8, 2023
Miami Offense Vs. Bethune Defense
Miami Bethune

Points Per Game

43

31

Rushing Yards Per Game

163.5

144

Passing Yards Per Game

308.5

268

Total Yards Per Game

472

412
Miami Defense Vs. Bethune Offense
Miami Bethune

Points Per Game

18

22.5

Rushing Yards Per Game

74

88.5

Passing Yards Per Game

250

150.5

Total Yards Per Game

324

239
Individual Leaders
Miami Bethune

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

575 passing yards

38-52-1

6 touchdowns

Luke Sprague

244 passing yards

26-35-0

2 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

19 carries

140 yards

7.4 yards per rush

1 touchdown

Jouvensly Bazil

10 carries

78 yards

7.8 per rush

2 touchdowns

Receiving

Xavier Restrepo

11 receptions

194 yards

17.6 yards per reception

0 touchdowns

Daveno Ellington

9 receptions

77 yards

8.6 yards per reception

0 touchdowns

Defense

James Williams

12 total tackles

7 solo tackles

0 tackle for loss

0 sacks

Dearis Thomas

17 total tackles

11 solo tackles

2 tackles for loss

1 sack

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}