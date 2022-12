Special teams have been consistent at Miami, and it's showing off at the highest level. Michael Badgley was stellar and knocked through every kick that came his way. Here's how Badgley and other former Miami Hurricanes players fared in Week 13 of the NFL regular season.

Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley, kicker, Detroit Lions

Badgley could've beaten the Jaguars with just his four-field goal makes last week. He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Badgley converted kicks of 45, 37,38, and 44 yards and hit all of his extra points, outscoring Jacksonville 16-14. "He's kicking it well, said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "Once again, he came through big for us. I got a lot of faith in him. He's earned that."

Badgley is 15-of-16 (93.8%) on FG attempts this season and 18-of-18 (100%) on extra points. He was signed by the Detroit Lions in October, and has been reliable since.

Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan, tight end, Houston Texans

Brevin Jordan has struggled to see the field in his two NFL seasons, but was efficient in Houston's loss to Cleveland. Jordan caught four of his five targets for a season-high 46 yards. He was active for the first time since Week 9, and played in 24 snaps.

Deejay Dallas

Deejay Dallas, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Deejay Dallas had 10 carries for 37 yards in the Seahawks' victory over the Rams. Dallas averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, but delivered late in the game in blocking situations. The 2020 fourth-round pick could see an increase in production this week, and Seattle's backfield has been devised with injuries. He didn't participate in practice Wednesday, though.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, linebacker Las Vegas Raiders

Denzel Perryman totaled seven tackles and a tackle for loss in the Raiders' win over the Chargers. He accumulated a 70.5 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The 2015 second-round pick is up to 62 tackles and 12 tackles for loss this year. He could be returning to the NFL Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

DJ Ivey

DJ Ivey, cornerback, Miami Hurricanes

DJ Ivey is set to join the list of Canes in the Pros next season, as he's set to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. The senior cornerback made his announcement on social media Tuesday. He notched a career-high 38 tackles five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions this season. Ivey consistently received high praise from Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal before and during the season. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made big strides and was an impact player in his final season at UM.