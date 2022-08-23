Could Miami Get A New Stadium? New Rendering Released

There has been much talk about Miami building a new stadium for the Hurricanes football program ever since the Orange Bowl was torn down in 2008. Marlins Park is in its place, and the Canes have been traveling 21 miles to play its home games since.

Enter John H. Ruiz, the billionaire attorney that specializes in insurance claims through his firm MSP Recovery. The Miami alum has plans to help build a 60-thousand-plus-seat stadium at Tropical Park, just three miles away from the University of Miami.

The park is home to a shared high school football stadium and sits on about 300 acres of land. Ruiz consulted HKS Architects, the same firm that helped built SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, to build a similar stadium in Miami. The plans are in the process of being presented to the county.

Ruiz has reportedly worked with Miami student-athletes in securing NIL deals and helped to sign over a hundred athletes within the last year. Miami launched its official NIL Marketplace for Miami student-athletes last month.