Miami commit Cormani McClain is set to make an impact for Miami as a player and a leader. The five-star transferred from Lake Gibson to Lakeland in his senior season and helped the Dreadnaughts win the 4S state championship. Lakeland defeated Venice 21-14.

"I told them boys just to sacrifice since day one," said McClain after helping his team defeat Venice for the state championship. "I get on their head when they're on and off, but you see came out winning."

McClain believes he can get on the field right away and contribute. He will compete for playing time once he steps foot on Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables in January.

"I'm ready right now," McClain said about playing on the next level. "You got to take a lot of sacrifices to get where you're at...My senior, to play with my friends was special."

McClain is the highest-rated prospect in Miami's 2023 class. He was named captain of the Under-Armour All-American game where he and six other committed Hurricanes will play on January 3rd in Orlando.