DATE: Saturday, December 16, 2023

WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center

TIME/TV: Noon EST/CW Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM`

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

LA SALLE: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

LINE: MIA -14.5

No. 24 Miami (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will aim to bounce back from a deflating 90-63 loss to Colorado.

La Salle (8-2, 0-0) defeated Lafayette 67-51 last time on the court.





Series History

This will be the 19th overall meeting between the Hurricanes and the Explorers, with the series split evenly, 9-9. However, 13 of the 18 meetings occurred before the program's rebirth in 1985. Miami has won five straight games against the Explorers, all of which have come during Coach Jim Larrañaga’s tenure.

The last time the two teams met, Miami recorded a dominant, 85-49, victory over the Explorers in Fullerton, Calif., as part of the Wooden Legacy. Five Hurricanes scored in double-figures, and Miami shot 54 percent from the field in the game.





Rankings

Miami maintained its top-15 ranking for the fifth straight week, checking in at No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Per Stats Perform, there are only four seasons in which the Hurricanes have appeared in the Top 15 in more consecutive weeks (1959-60, 2012-13, 2015-16, 2017-18).

Miami has now appeared in the polls for 20 straight weeks, breaking the program record for consecutive appearances in the AP Poll (17) and Coaches Poll (18) set in 2015-16.





Last Game

The Hurricanes fell short to the Colorado Buffaloes, 63-90, Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center as part of the NABC Brooklyn Showcase.

Three Hurricanes scored in double-figures, paced by junior guard Matthew Cleveland, who poured in 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Miami could not contain Colorado’s red-hot offense, which shot 58.7 percent from the field and totaled 28 assists on 37 made field goals.