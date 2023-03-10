Miami (25-6, 15-5), ranked 14th in the nation comes into the ACC tournament as the number one seed. Miami defeated Wake Forest 74-72 to advance to the semifinal.

Duke (24-8, 14-6) advanced to the semifinal with a dominating win over Pitt in the quarterfinal.

This is the third meeting between the Hurricanes and Blue Devils this season. Miami lost the first matchup 68-66 at Cameron Indoor Stadium and ran away with an 81-59 win at the Watsco Center.

Jordan Miller led the Hurricanes with 19 points in the first meeting and the Hurricanes had four players (Miller -16, Norchad Omier - 17, Wooga Poplar - 14, and Isaiah Wong - 11) in double-figures in round two.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski had 17 points in the first meeting and Dereck Lively II and Ryan Young had 11 in the second game.

Miami is averaging 83.2 points per game and allowing 76.3 in its last ten contests. The Hurricanes are 9-1 in that span.

Duke is averaging 71.8 points per game in its last ten games while allowing 64.6 per contest in its last ten. The Blue Devils are 8-2 in that span.

Miami leads the ACC in paint points with 35.7 per game.

Duke leads the all-time series 24-10.

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 39th

DUKE - KenPom Ranking: 26th

Line: Duke -2.5

Over/Under: 145