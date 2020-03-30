Who said there was not gonna be March Madness? We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness. So CaneSport has created its own tournament. Miami Hurricane style. The first round is over. Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore. After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship. The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com. Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all? The coming days will provide the answer. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day. So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 11. BRYANT MCKINNIE VS. BENNIE BLADES: Who was more impactful player?

THE CASE FOR MCKINNIE: McKinnie was one of the most dominating offensive lineman in Miami Hurricanes history. He arrived at UM via junior college after playing defensive end in high school, and as a senior in 2001 he won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman. He also won the Jim Parker award, given to the top offensive lineman, and was named the CNN/Sports Illustrated Player of the Year. McKinnie finished 8th in the Heisman Trophy balloting, with 26 first place votes. He never allowed a sack during his college career, and in 2001 anchored the Canes offensive line that averaged 5.3 yards per rushing attempt and 43 points per game on the way to an undefeated season and the National Championship. As a junior in 2000, his first year playing at UM after redshirting in 1999, he was named a unanimous All Big East selection and first team All American by the Football News. He made a name for himself in Miami's 27-24 victory over arch rival Florida State by shutting down the Noles' Jamal Reynolds, the eventual Lombardi Award winner, to just one assisted tackle in the game. He was a first round pick (7th overall) in the 2002 NFL Draft by Minnesota and spent nine seasons in the league - he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2009. THE CASE FOR BLADES: Blades was a two-time first team All-American as a defensive back for the Hurricanes in 1986 and 1987. He was awarded the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's premier defensive back in his senior season and he had 19 interceptions in his career, held, a record at the time. He also had 305 interception return yards, five straight games with an interception and 286 tackles from the safety spot. All of the above were records at the time he left UM. But before leaving he helped lead the Hurricanes to their second national championship in his senior year, 1987, when he was first in the nation in interceptions (.91) per game. In 1988 Blades was the third overall pick in the first round by the Detroit Lions. He played in the NFL for 10 years, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1991 and had 772 tackles and 14 INTs in the pros. VOTE HERE

ROUND OF 32, GAME 12. WARREN SAPP VS. TED HENDRICKS: Who was more impactful D lineman?