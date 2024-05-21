CHARLOTTE — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is known for its rich history.

Tuesday afternoon, Daniel Cuvet became a part of it.

Cuvet clobbered two home runs, matching the Hurricanes’ freshman single-season record, to propel 11th-seeded Miami to an 8-5 win over seventh-seeded Louisville at Truist Field.

The third baseman belted a pair of three-run homers in both the first and seventh innings, which marked his 22nd and 23rd blasts of the year.

His second shot of the day not only proved to be the difference for the Hurricanes (26-29) but also tied Cuvet with UM Sports Hall of Famer Pat Burrell for the freshman single-season record.

On the mound, left-handers Rafe Schlesinger (5-5) and Myles Caba (4) combined to keep the Cardinals (32-24) in check, holding off a late Louisville rally.

Schlesinger scattered three runs on six hits across 5 2/3 innings. The junior struck out five batters and didn’t issue a walk in the victory.

Meanwhile, Caba went the rest of the way, punching out five batters over the final 3 1/3 frames.

Up next, Miami meets second-seeded Clemson for a spot in the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals. The first pitch is slated for 11 a.m. Thursday.

