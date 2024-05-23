CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Survive and advance.

With a spot in the semifinals of the 2024 ACC Baseball Championships on the line, the Hurricanes knocked off one of the top teams in the country.

No. 11 seed Miami mounted an early lead and held off second-seeded Clemson late, winning 8-7 Thursday afternoon at Truist Field.

Fifth-year redshirt sophomore Myles Caba (5) recorded the final six outs to send the Hurricanes (27-29) to the conference’s semifinals for the second straight year.

Left fielder Edgardo Villegas clinched the victory with a highlight-reel catch at the wall, sending the Hurricanes into a frenzy.

The Tigers (40-14) rallied to score four times over the last three innings, but Caba stranded the tying run on first.

Miami scored six times in the first two innings, highlighted by Antonio Jimenez’s three-run blast in the second.

The Hurricanes will face the winner of No. 3 seed NC State and sixth-seeded Duke on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

