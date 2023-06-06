Miami (42-21, 18-12 ACC) missed out on a super regional once again this season. A heartbreaking loss to Texas on Sunday afternoon ended the Hurricanes' season for the second consecutive year at Mark Light Field. The last time Miami advanced out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was in 2016, the Hurricanes made it to the College World Series that year. Here's what went wrong and what went right for the Hurricanes' pitching staff in 2023:

Starting Pitching

Gage Ziehl, Pitcher, Miami

Let's address the elephant in the room. Miami had one reliable starting pitcher this season in Gage Ziehl. The sophomore went 8-4 with a 4.30 ERA and dominated at times during the year including a six-inning seven-strikeout performance in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional for the Hurricanes against Maine. Aside from Ziehl, Miami just did not get enough from its starting rotation this season. Sophomore Karson Ligon (3-2, 4.80 ERA) began the season strong leading the Hurricanes to five wins in which he started, but a mid-season injury to his throwing arm left a gaping hole in the starting pitching rotation. Ligon returned for Miami's best win of the season against top-seeded Wake Forest pitching 2.1 innings and allowing two runs on one hit, but it was his last outing against Texas that had most scratching their heads. In two innings Ligon allowed four runs on five hits to the Longhorns which gave reason to believe that his injury probably was more of an issue than communicated. The third pitcher that was most consistent in the starting rotation was Alejandro Rosario (4-6, 7.34 ERA). The junior overall had a disappointing season. In three straight games against Florida, NC State, and Virginia Tech, he gave up seven runs apiece. His outings were wildly inconsistent and caused him to be in the bullpen for the latter part of the regular season. His performance against Louisiana did momentarily save Miami's season in the Coral Gables Regional. End-of-season take Miami could have advanced in the NCAA Tournament if there was another consistent starter in this rotation. Although they overachieved considering the lack of depth, it would have been remarkable for this team to continue to excel in the postseason. All three of the aforementioned pitchers are set to return next season, but it would behoove the Hurricanes to add another pitcher that can pitch six solid innings. Overall Grade: B -



The Bullpen

Ronaldo Gallo, Pitcher, Miami