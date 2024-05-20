On Monday, the ACC announced that junior right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl was named to the All-ACC First Team, and freshman third baseman Daniel Cuvet was named to the All-ACC Second Team.

Ziehl was an All-ACC Second Team choice last season and a top-100 MLB Draft prospect. Miami has had at least one pitcher named to an All-ACC Team each year since 2012.

This season, Ziehl went 4-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 85 and walking 25 in 94 innings. He held his opponents to a .239 batting average.

In conference play, the right-hander leads all ACC hurlers in innings (75.1) and complete games (2), while ranking fifth in ERA (3.58).

Cuvet was also named to the All-ACC Freshman Team, hitting .344 with 14 doubles, one triple, 21 home runs, and 65 RBIs. Cuvet paces all Division I freshman in RBI (65) while checking in second in home runs (21) and total bases (154). He is also third in slugging (.706).

Cuvet's 21 homers are tied for seventh on Miami's single-season list.

Miami (25-29, 11-19 ACC) begins ACC Tournament play on Tuesday (11:00 a.m., ACCN) as the 11-seed in Pool B and will take on 7-seed Louisville (33-22, 16-14. Miami will also face No. 3 Clemson, the 2-seed (40-13, 20-10) on Thursday (11:00 a.m., ACCN).