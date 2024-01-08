The Miami football roster continues to transition with a new recruiting class added to the roster and players arriving and departing via the transfer portal. Miami has the fourth-ranked recruiting class, and if the class holds through National Signing Day on February 7th, it will be the first top-five class since 2008. It is also the first time Miami has put together a top-five class with a top-ten class in back-to-back cycles since 2004-2005. Here's a way-too-early projection of the starting lineup for the offense for Miami's August 31st clash against Florida at the swamp.



Quarterback - Emory Williams, Jacurri Brown, or transfer quarterback

Running Back - Mark Fletcher or Henry Parrish

Freshman Mark Fletcher has emerged as RB1 for Miami. When healthy, Fletcher received the bulk of the carries toward the end of the season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He started in the bowl game, but unfortunately suffered a lower extremity injury that will require surgery. In the best-case scenario, Fletcher will be ready to go in Gainesville, but in case he isn't, Henry Parrish, and Ajay Allen will likely be the next backs up. Parrish can make a case for the starter himself, as the junior has the most experience in the room and averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season. Miami has a stable behind those three runners with Tre'Vonte Citizen, Christopher Johnson Jr., and 2024 signees Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey. But this is Fletcher's job to lose.

Wide Receivers - Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, and Xavier Restrepo

Tight End - Elijah Arroyo or Riley Williams

Elijah Arroyo should be the starter, but questions remain regarding his durability. In 2023, he saw action in just five games and recorded one reception for 11 yards in the regular season finale at Boston College. The talent is there with the sophomore, but we haven't seen it with any consistency from the former four-star. Freshman Riley Williams saw the most meaningful action as both a blocker and pass-catcher in 2023 and will make a case to be the starter once fall approaches. Williams had eight receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown last season. Also, with the departure of Jaleel Skinner, 2024 signee Elija Lofton may get an opportunity to contribute early.

Offensive Line - Francis Mauigoa, Matt McCoy, Zach Carpenter, Anez Cooper, Jalen Rivers