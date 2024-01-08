Miami football: Early projection for offensive starters
The Miami football roster continues to transition with a new recruiting class added to the roster and players arriving and departing via the transfer portal.
Miami has the fourth-ranked recruiting class, and if the class holds through National Signing Day on February 7th, it will be the first top-five class since 2008. It is also the first time Miami has put together a top-five class with a top-ten class in back-to-back cycles since 2004-2005.
Here's a way-too-early projection of the starting lineup for the offense for Miami's August 31st clash against Florida at the swamp.
Quarterback - Emory Williams, Jacurri Brown, or transfer quarterback
This is arguably the most challenging decision. Former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will play for Wisconsin in the 2024 season, which leaves a void at the position. Miami is still looking to add a quarterback via the transfer portal. It has freshman Emory Williams, sophomore Jacurri Brown, returning from last year's squad, and Judd Anderson coming in as a 2024 signee.
Miami would benefit by adding a veteran presence to the room to push the competition of the young QBs. Miami went with Williams as the starter against Clemson and Florida State in 2023 when Van Dyke dealt with injuries and was subpar on the field. The decision to go with Williams was telling who the coaches trusted and gave them the best chance to win. Williams suffered an arm injury at the end of the game against FSU, and Van Dyke finished the rest of the regular season as the starter.
Brown started in the bowl game against Rutgers, but Miami could not end the season with a victory.
As of now, Emory is the starter until further notice.
Running Back - Mark Fletcher or Henry Parrish
Freshman Mark Fletcher has emerged as RB1 for Miami. When healthy, Fletcher received the bulk of the carries toward the end of the season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He started in the bowl game, but unfortunately suffered a lower extremity injury that will require surgery.
In the best-case scenario, Fletcher will be ready to go in Gainesville, but in case he isn't, Henry Parrish, and Ajay Allen will likely be the next backs up.
Parrish can make a case for the starter himself, as the junior has the most experience in the room and averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season.
Miami has a stable behind those three runners with Tre'Vonte Citizen, Christopher Johnson Jr., and 2024 signees Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey.
But this is Fletcher's job to lose.
Wide Receivers - Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, and Xavier Restrepo
Xavier Restrepo is a lock for a starting position among the receivers as he set a program single-season record with 85 receptions. The junior also recorded 1,092 yards and six touchdowns. He also led the team in all-purpose yards with 1,149 and had five 100-yard games for the season. He is one of the best slot receivers in the country.
Jacolby George should be one of the outside receivers despite some mental errors during the season. He was flagged a few times for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but that is not enough to keep the explosive receiver off the field. In 2023, he had 57 receptions for 864 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
The third receiver is in question. Most would assume that Isaiah Horton will step into the WR1 role with the departure of Colbie Young leaving for Georgia, but that is not guaranteed. The redshirt freshman has to prove he can step into a significant role. The 6'4" 205-pound wideout certainly has the physical traits to replace Young.
Miami may look to add another receiver via the transfer portal, and 2024 signees Joshisa Trader, and Chance Robinson will undoubtedly get an opportunity to prove themselves.
The fourth receiver is also a question mark, with Brashard Smith departing via the portal. Nathanial Joseph, Robby Washington, Shemar Kirk, and 2024 signee Ny Carr will all be in the mix.
Tight End - Elijah Arroyo or Riley Williams
Elijah Arroyo should be the starter, but questions remain regarding his durability. In 2023, he saw action in just five games and recorded one reception for 11 yards in the regular season finale at Boston College. The talent is there with the sophomore, but we haven't seen it with any consistency from the former four-star.
Freshman Riley Williams saw the most meaningful action as both a blocker and pass-catcher in 2023 and will make a case to be the starter once fall approaches. Williams had eight receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown last season.
Also, with the departure of Jaleel Skinner, 2024 signee Elija Lofton may get an opportunity to contribute early.
Offensive Line - Francis Mauigoa, Matt McCoy, Zach Carpenter, Anez Cooper, Jalen Rivers
Francis Mauigoa, Jalen Rivers, and Anez Cooper return as locks as starters for next season. Indiana transfer Zach Carpenter is also all but assured the starting job at center with the absence of Matt Lee entering the NFL Draft.
This leaves Matt McCoy, Tommy Kinsler, or Samson Okunlola an opportunity to fill that fifth spot at left guard with the absence of Javion Cohen entering the draft.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook