True freshman Emory Williams put his body on the line on a 4th and short from his 20-yard line with 2:56 left, down by a touchdown against Florida State. Williams reached for the line to gain on a designed run and injured his arm on the play.

He was down for several minutes before being carted away with his arm in a cast. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation that night.

Various reports state that Williams has a compound fracture and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.

“He’s going to be OK over time,’’ Cristobal told WQAM host Joe Rose. “Obviously, a significant injury....He’ll be back for spring football. But a lot of guts, a lot of toughness. great demeanor about him. He wasn’t shaken. Some of those early [throws], you could tell he was a little bit nerved up. But on the road, a freshman, to go out there and do some of the things he did...really impressive."

Williams started the game against FSU over previous starter Tyler Van Dyke.

Van Dyke entered the game after Williams's injury and was intercepted on a fourth down with less than a minute to go at around mid-field to seal the win for the Hurricanes.

This week, Mario Cristobal will have another decision to make. He can return to Van Dyke at quarterback or give third-string Jacurri Brown a chance to prove himself. With three games left on the season, Brown can retain his redshirt status even he plays in every remaining game.

Miami (6-4, 2-4 ACC) will return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the 9th-ranked Louisville Cardinals at noon on Saturday.