CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – On Thursday, May 30, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff times and networks for most ACC football games during the first three weeks of the 2024 football season. The announcement includes the times and networks for the league’s Thursday and Friday night matchups throughout the 2024 campaign. ACC teams will play 22 games on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 from the games this announcement covers.





“The 2024 ACC football season will make history with the addition of three new schools – Cal, SMU, and Stanford. Excitement is at an all-time high due to the collection of the best quarterbacks in the country, our new conference schedule, and the most challenging non-conference schedule in the nation," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "We eagerly anticipate our teams being prominently featured on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, furthering our partnership with Disney/ESPN following the ACC's record-breaking viewership in the CFP era last year. We greatly appreciate our partners at Disney, ESPN, and ACC Network and look forward to what’s ahead.”





Of the games announced to date, ABC will broadcast four games out of the 22 ACC national broadcasts scheduled, including three contests in the first two weeks of the season and "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" between Georgia Tech and Georgia on Friday, Nov. 29, a primetime selection for “Black Friday.”

On Aug. 31, ABC will air an ACC doubleheader featuring the Clemson Tigers versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the Aflac Kickoff Game at noon ET, followed by a Miami versus Florida in-state matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

On September 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” will feature the NC State Wolfpack versus the Tennessee Volunteers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Miami's second game of the season hosting Florida A&M is set for 6 p.m. ET and will air on ACCNX.

The Hurricanes will welcome Ball State at 3:30 p.m. ET in week three and play its first ACC game of the season at home in prime time on Friday night, September 27th, in a game that will be televised on ESPN.





The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most challenging in the country. In addition to 27 games against Power 4 opponents, including Notre Dame, the ACC will play nine non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2023 Associated Press Top 25 Poll and ten non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2024 Way-Too-Early Top 25, all the most of any conference.

Eleven schools – Boston College, California, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Virginia, and Virginia Tech – are scheduled to play two Power 4 conference opponents (including Notre Dame) this season.

All 17 ACC teams are scheduled to play at least six games versus bowl teams from last season, highlighted by Georgia Tech, slated to play 11 games against a team that played in a bowl game last season.





Game Times and TV Designations announced on May 30





Saturday, August 24

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland) – Noon ET / ESPN (previously announced)

SMU at Nevada – 8 p.m. ET / CBS Sports Network





Thursday, August 29

Western Carolina at NC State – 7 p.m. ET / ACC Network

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – 7 p.m. ET / ACCNX

North Carolina at Minnesota – 8 p.m. ET / FOX





Friday, August 30

Elon at Duke – 7:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

TCU at Stanford – 10:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (previously announced)





Saturday, August 31

Clemson vs. Georgia (Aflac Kickoff Game) – Noon ET / ABC (previously announced)

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – Noon ET / ESPN

Kent State at Pitt – Noon ET / ESPNU

Austin Peay at Louisville – Noon ET / ACC Network

Miami at Florida – 3:30 p.m. ET / ABC (previously announced)

Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

UC Davis at California – 5 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Richmond at Virginia – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network

Houston Christian at SMU – 8 p.m. ET / ACCNX





Monday, September 2

Boston College at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (previously announced)





Friday, September 6

BYU at SMU – 7 p.m. ET / ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern – 9 p.m. ET / FS1





Saturday, September 7

Pitt at Cincinnati – Noon ET / ESPN or ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Syracuse – Noon ET / ACC Network

California at Auburn – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN2

Charlotte at North Carolina – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

Duquesne at Boston College – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Jacksonville State at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Marshall at Virginia Tech – 4:30 p.m. ET / The CW

Florida A&M at Miami – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Virginia at Wake Forest – 7 p.m. ET / ESPN2

Cal Poly at Stanford – 7 p.m. ET / ACCNX

NC State vs. Tennessee (Duke’s Mayo Classic) – 7:30 p.m. / ABC (previously announced)

Appalachian State at Clemson – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network





Saturday, September 14

Memphis at Florida State – Noon ET / ESPN

Louisiana Tech at NC State – Noon ET / ACC Network

Boston College at Missouri – 12:45 p.m. ET / SEC Network

West Virginia at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN or ESPN2

Ball State at Miami – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

VMI at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX

North Carolina Central at North Carolina – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

UConn at Duke – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 6 p.m. ET / ESPN+

Ole Miss at Wake Forest – 6:30 p.m. ET / The CW

Maryland at Virginia – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network

San Diego State at California – 10:30 p.m. ET / ESPN





Friday, September 20

Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN





Saturday, September 21

Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX





Friday, September 27

Virginia Tech at Miami – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN





Saturday, September 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse – Noon ET / ACCNX





Thursday, October 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN





Friday, October 18

Florida State at Duke – 7 p.m. ET / ESPN2





Thursday, October 24

Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN





Friday, October 25

Louisville at Boston College – 7:30 p.m. / ESPN2





Friday, November 8

California at Wake Forest – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network





Thursday, November 21

NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN





Friday, November 29

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30 p.m. ET / ABC





ACC Notes

The ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks, with the return of full-time starters Thomas Castellanos at Boston College, Cade Klubnik at Clemson, Haynes King at Georgia Tech, Preston Stone at SMU, and Kyron Drones at Virginia Tech, and transfers Maalik Murphy at Duke, DJ Uiagalelei at Florida State, Tyler Shough at Louisville, Cam Ward at Miami, Grayson McCall at NC State, and Kyle McCord at Syracuse among others.

The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most challenging in the country. It has 27 games against Power 4 opponents, including Notre Dame, the most of any conference, and nine non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2023 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the most of any conference.

Ten non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2024 Way-Too-Early Top 25, the most of any conference. In ESPN’s updated 2024 Way Too Early College Football Top 25 rankings, the ACC has five teams ranked.

Last season, four ACC teams finished in the top 25 of both the Associated Press (AP) and AFCA Coaches Polls. In the AP poll, Florida State finished tied for No. 6, while Louisville was No. 19, Clemson was No. 20, and NC State was ranked No. 21. In the AFCA Coaches poll, Florida State was No. 6, Louisville was No. 18, and Clemson and NC State were No. 20 and No. 21, respectively.

Four teams were ranked in last year’s final College Football Playoff (CFP) Top 25 rankings. The four ACC teams were tied for the second-most among all FBS conferences. Florida State (No. 5), Louisville (No. 15), NC State (No. 18), and Clemson (No. 22).

Over two-thirds of the ACC was bowl-eligible last year, as 11 of the 14 conference teams made a bowl game. The 11 ACC bowl-eligible teams were the most among all Power 5 conferences.

The 11 teams also matched a conference high from 2018. Not including the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least nine teams to a bowl yearly since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC ranks second among all conferences with 111 postseason appearances.

Six different ACC teams started the 2023 season a year ago at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

The ACC finished with ten teams posting a winning record, only the second time in the playoff era (11 – 2016) that the conference has achieved that feat.ACC teams totaled a combined 43 wins over teams with a record over .500 last season, the most among all FBS conferences.

The ACC again posted a solid record in non-conference play last season, going 44-23 (.657) overall. The ACC’s 44 non-conference wins were the second-most among all FBS conferences.

In 2023, the ACC was a combined 7-5 against the SEC, marking the ACC’s third winning season against the SEC and its second-most wins against the SEC in the past 20 years (5-3 – 2014; 10-4 – 2016; 7-5 - 2023).

ACC Communications Contributed to this report