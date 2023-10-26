Miami has four players on NBA rosters to start the season
The Miami basketball program has experienced the best success in its history in the last two seasons, making the Elite Eight and Final Four for the first time ever.
Miami is also seeing success in developing players for the NBA. The NBA's 2023-24 season started this week, and four Miami Hurricanes started the season on rosters.
Bruce Brown enters his sixth season as a pro fresh off an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. Brown signed a 2-year 45 million dollar contract with the Indiana Pacers last summer.
Brown led all scorers for Indiana with 24 points in his debut with the team Wednesday night. He shot 8-of-11 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point range in a 143-120 win over the Washington Wizards.
Brown also eclipsed 3,000 career points with his performance.
Isaiah Wong joins Brown in Indiana for his rookie season. He signed a two-way contract with the Pacers and will split time with the NBA G League team, the Indiana Mad Ants.
Wong's teammate of the last few seasons, Jordan Miller, also starts his rookie season in 2023. Miller signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and played four minutes in the season-opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Miller scored his first NBA bucket on a dunk in a 123-111 win.
After making headlines during the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Lonnie Walker IV enters his sixth season with the Brooklyn Nets.
Seventy-five alumni from Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball programs are on Opening Day NBA rosters for the 2023-24 season, which began Tuesday evening.
All 15 ACC programs have at least one former player on an NBA Opening Day roster, while ten schools have at least three on NBA rosters.
The ACC is represented on 29 of the 30 NBA rosters, with the Brooklyn Nets boasting the most former players from ACC schools with six. The Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns each have four former players from ACC programs.
Duke leads all ACC schools with 24 alumni on NBA rosters – second most of any program nationally. North Carolina is represented by nine alumni on Opening Day rosters, while Florida State has eight and Virginia has seven.
ACC Communications contributed to this report
Photo Courtesy of Associated Press
