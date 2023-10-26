The Miami basketball program has experienced the best success in its history in the last two seasons, making the Elite Eight and Final Four for the first time ever. Miami is also seeing success in developing players for the NBA. The NBA's 2023-24 season started this week, and four Miami Hurricanes started the season on rosters. Bruce Brown enters his sixth season as a pro fresh off an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. Brown signed a 2-year 45 million dollar contract with the Indiana Pacers last summer. Brown led all scorers for Indiana with 24 points in his debut with the team Wednesday night. He shot 8-of-11 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point range in a 143-120 win over the Washington Wizards.

Brown also eclipsed 3,000 career points with his performance. Isaiah Wong joins Brown in Indiana for his rookie season. He signed a two-way contract with the Pacers and will split time with the NBA G League team, the Indiana Mad Ants. Wong's teammate of the last few seasons, Jordan Miller, also starts his rookie season in 2023. Miller signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and played four minutes in the season-opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Miller scored his first NBA bucket on a dunk in a 123-111 win.

