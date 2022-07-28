Miami Hurricanes Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers

This is the third installment of a complete position-by-position breakdown leading up to the start of the football season. Youth and potential is the storyline for Miami's wide receiver room in 2022. No player on the roster has more than 31 career receptions and there is not a true veteran leader of the group. Similar to the running back group, blue-chip talent is aplenty, as six of the eight receivers were four-star prospects. The nationally recognized signal caller in Tyler Van Dyke (TVD) has a room full of potential pass-catchers chomping at the bit. With a variety of options in the 2022 season, TVD should pick up right where left off in 2021.

Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami (Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

Projected Depth Chart

Jacolby George, Wide Receiver, Miami (USATSI | Jason Vinlove)

Does Miami have a WR1?

More than 45% of last year's passing attack is either on to the NFL or found their new home via the transfer portal. Charleston Rambo, now with the Carolina Panthers, had a historic 2021 as Van Dyke's go-to option down the stretch averaging over 110 yards per game over his last eight appearances. That void in production creates the opportunity for the young wideouts on the 2022 roster. Based on recruiting ratings, the most viable candidates would be a combination of Brinson, Ladson, Brashard Smith, and Redding, all four players were top 200 recruits. Production-wise, Key'Shawn Smith, Ladson, and Xavier Restrepo led the way last season. Ladson is a highly touted transfer that struggled in the spring. Injuries during his time at Clemson cloud his potential, but his size and flashes of talent present that his homecoming is worth the off-season hype. Brinson and Smith have the highest potential in the room. Both are South Florida natives who were standouts on powerhouse teams. Brinson fits the mold of an outside vertical threat that could replace the production of Rambo. He possesses 4.4 40-yard dash speed with the ability to go make plays in the air.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nci5SMENLIFRoZSBCYWJ58J+DjyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vU3JLeXFBdWo2TCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NyS3lxQXVqNkw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUuG0j+G0jeG0h8qfyp/htI8g4oCcVMqc4bSHSuG0j+G0i+G0 h8qA4oCdIELKgMmqybRz4bSPybQrIChAR29kQ2hpbGRNM18pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29kQ2hpbGRNM18vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDE4 ODY0MTI4NDkyNTg0OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Smith is someone who can play the running back, slot, and on the outside at the receiver position. The Miami native has a strong, compact frame and has the ability to produce explosive plays with the football. Dating back to his time at Miami Palmetto High School, he stepped in as a wildcat quarterback for the team and nearly led them to a state championship appearance. Smith produced double-digit touchdowns in both his junior and senior seasons.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBjYXNlIHnigJlhbGwgd2FudGVkIGFub3RoZXIgdmlldyBvZiB0 aGlzIPCfkYDwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHls ZXJfVmFuX0R5a2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5bGVyX1Zhbl9E eWtlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYXNoYXJk Uz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhc2hhcmRTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaGhDTTJpSFJBdyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hoQ00y aUhSQXc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JZ1dmWGNWMWNCIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSWdXZlhjVjFjQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXJk IFJvY2sgU3RhZGl1bSAoQEhhcmRSb2NrU3RhZGl1bSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXJkUm9ja1N0YWRpdW0vc3RhdHVzLzE0NjIy MzY1ODU4NzgwNDA1ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg MjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The safer options to lead the team in receiving are George, Key'Shawn Smith, and Restrepo. Restrepo is the most productive player returning and showed the most consistency in the spring. He fits more of Braxton Berrios-type role and gives Miami a strong floor if no one else steps up. Smith came to Miami as a potential speed threat but looked more like a quick, possession-type receiver last year when he averaged about 12.8 yards per catch and just three touchdowns. George was a 1000-yard receiver during his time at Plantation High School but we have yet to see that potential at the college level. Based on talent, I see Brinson becoming the next top dog at wide receiver. His combination of size and speed, the lack of production from his peers, and a return to health puts him in a position to build chemistry with TVD early in fall camp. Restrepo should maintain his role as the main target in the slot thanks to a strong spring and chemistry, with Van Dyke but Brinson could be the perfect replacement for Rambo.

Frank Ladson, Wide Receiver, Miami

Was the Spring a Sign of Things to Come?

Throughout the spring, there was a lack of consistency from every receiver not named Xavier Restrepo. George was progressing and started in the spring game but failed to build on his progress in practice and did not stand out other than a short touchdown catch in the second half. We saw much of the same from Key'Shawn Smith and did not see much from Ladson since he arrived in Coral Gables. Despite strong quarterback play from Van Dyke and Jake Garcia, there were several drops and no receiver had more than six catches or 46 yards (Restrepo). Key'Shawn Smith failed to turn his speed into big plays once again thanks to a couple drops and George failed to capitalize on all his targets, averaging just six yards per catch. The bright side is that help is on the way for the fall. Brinson was injured for the spring but should be back fully healthy. Colbie Young is a massive target and was considered the number one JUCO prospect in the country. Coaches have raved about his ability and his size (6-4, 220), and combined with the talent at tight end could open things up for Van Dyke in red zone play (see Highlights from Young below).

Production Predictions

Final Thoughts