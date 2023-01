The University of Miami Hurricanes football team will officially start its 2023 campaign in March with spring football. The dates were released Monday morning with spring football beginning on March 4th and ending with the spring game on April 14th.

Miami is looking to bounce back in year two of the Mario Cristobal era from a 5-7 losing season, its first since 2007.

Cristobal enters his second season as Miami's head coach with a 67-67 (3-3 in bowls) record as a head coach.