The Tar Heels defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 41-10 Saturday and the UNC quarterback was a big reason why.

Miami did not fare well last week against the pass against Middle Tennessee State and the task becomes greater against North Carolina .

Quarterback Drake Maye accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for three and running for two more.

The redshirt freshman passed for 363 yards completing 26 of his 36 passes. He was exceptional in pushing the football down the field connecting for 13 passes of 15 yards or more.

Top receiver Josh Downs led with eight catches for 120 yards and tight end Bryson Nesbitt posted four catches for 98 yards.

Miami gave up 408 yards passing to Cade Cunningham and Middle Tennessee State in its last game. What was more demoralizing were the big chunk touchdown plays of 69, 71, and 98 yards which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game on the scoreboard. Miami should have defensive back Tyrique Stevenson back who left the Mid-Tennesse game with an injury.

Maye, a first-year starter, is currently the second highest-rated quarterback according to PFF with a 91.5 grade.

North Carolina is averaging 42.8 points per game ranking 7th in the country. Miami ranks 90th at 23.3 points per game.

Miami is favored by four points to win at home against North Carolina according to most sports books.

The game is scheduled for 4 PM Saturday and will be televised on ESPN2.