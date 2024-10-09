Advertisement

in other news

Miami flips four-star WR Josh Moore from Florida

Miami flips four-star WR Josh Moore from Florida

Miami gets local talent to stay close to home

Forums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami Basketball: Canes lead for local talents going into decision day

Miami Basketball: Canes lead for local talents going into decision day

Could Miami land two elite talents for its 2025 class on Thursday?

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Video: Women's Basketball - Miami at ACC Tipoff 2024

Video: Women's Basketball - Miami at ACC Tipoff 2024

Miami head coach and players answer questions at ACC Tipoff

 • CanesCounty.com
Miami Basketball: Canes trending for four-star big man

Miami Basketball: Canes trending for four-star big man

Miami is leading for talent in the northeast

Premium contentForums content
 • Rob Cassidy
Fact or Fiction: Miami's explosive offense will help to flip top targets

Fact or Fiction: Miami's explosive offense will help to flip top targets

Miami's explosive offense will help the team close well at wide receiver in the 2025 class

External content
 • John Garcia

in other news

Miami flips four-star WR Josh Moore from Florida

Miami flips four-star WR Josh Moore from Florida

Miami gets local talent to stay close to home

Forums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami Basketball: Canes lead for local talents going into decision day

Miami Basketball: Canes lead for local talents going into decision day

Could Miami land two elite talents for its 2025 class on Thursday?

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Video: Women's Basketball - Miami at ACC Tipoff 2024

Video: Women's Basketball - Miami at ACC Tipoff 2024

Miami head coach and players answer questions at ACC Tipoff

 • CanesCounty.com
Published Oct 9, 2024
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
circle avatar
Adam Friedman  •  Rivals Transfer Portal
Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsFriedman
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more. The rules surrounding a prospect signing with a university will now fully transition to financial aid agreements.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The National Letter of Intent program, which began in 1964, was governed by the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA).

Much of the function of the National Letter of Intent will be folded into a new model. Expect recruiting rules surrounding a player signing with a university to remain in place.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, "Similar recruiting rules tied to the National Letter of Intent will continue with the signing of school aid agreements. They end a prospect’s recruitment. For instance, all communication with the signed prospect and family members must end, and the prospects are prohibited from signing more than one aid agreement prior to enrollment."

The current NCAA rules indicate high school players can't sign a binding financial aid agreement until Signing Day. However, with this move, like any other, there is potential for seismic structural changes to the high school recruiting process. For the time being, signing periods were left unchanged but could be altered and a new or updated mechanism for binding commitments could open the door for a new set of legal challenges.

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement