The Miami Hurricanes (21-25, 8-16 ACC) lead the all-time series over the FIU Panthers, 105-29. Miami has won the previous 12 contests against FIU.

This is the third of four mid-week meetings this season. Miami won the first two meetings.

Miami defeated FIU 4-3 on March 19 and 14-7 on March 26.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (2nd), Florida State (8th), Duke (9th), and Virginia (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are North Carolina (11th), Wake Forest (12th), and NC State (23rd).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. This season, Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Statistics

Miami sits in sixth place in the Coastal Division, with the ACC Baseball Championship less than two weeks away.

As of May 7, the Hurricanes would be the second-to-last team in the tournament field.

Miami's last six ACC games are at Virginia Tech (May 10-12) and against Pitt (16-18).

Through its first 46 games, Miami has notched 14 comefrom-behind victories, including fifth walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, and then-No. 3 Clemson on March 28.

The Hurricanes have tallied eight victories trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit vs. then No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth.

Freshman Daniel Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of May 7, Cuvet is second in total bases (133) and slugging (.707), tied for second in hits (66) and home runs (17), fourth in RBI (55), and tied for sixth in doubles (14), among all Division I freshmen.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling a team-leading 13 multi-RBI performances and 20 multi-hit efforts.

Junior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. has been a key cog in the middle of Miami's order. Gonzalez Jr. paces the Hurricanes in doubles (15) while ranking second in hits (61), RBI (40), and total bases (94).

The Miami native is also third in average (.319). Within ACC play, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound infielder has notched a .366 clip, which sits eighth in the ACC.

Jason Torres, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger, reached base safely in 31 of the first 32 games this season.

Torres has produced nine multi-RBI efforts and 14 multi-hit performances, ranking second and third in the club.

In 193 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .358/.406/.591 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI.





The Opponent

The Panthers are coming off a series loss to the Liberty Flames on the road in Lynchburg, VA. They took game one on Friday, May 3, 10-7, before dropping the series' final two games.

Senior Ryne Guida is currently on a 31-game on-base streak, his longest active streak of the season. In his current stretch, Guida has 43 hits, 12 doubles, and 33 RBIs while playing in all 46 games played. He is currently hitting .335 (second on the team), leading the pack with 15 doubles (seventh in CUSA), 48 RBI (leads the team), and has belted seven homers.

Guida posted seven hits over the weekend against the Liberty, including a pair of three-hit games on May. 3 and May. 4. He went 3-4 with four RBIs in the 10-7 victory on Friday, May 3. In game two, he blasted a three-run homer before securing a 3-for-6 afternoon on Saturday, May 4, with an RBI double.

Brylan West had six hits against the Flames, including a pair of multi-hit efforts in the series' final two games. Alongside his six hits, the redshirt junior had 4 RBI, one home run, and one double. West went 3-for-6 on Saturday, May 4 with a solo home run (8th of the season), and a two-run double (12th of the year). He had two hits in game two on Friday, May 3.

The Tampa, Fla. native leads the team in batting (.338) and has an OPS of 1.058 (8th in Conference USA). He also leads the pack in triples (2). In his past ten games, West has hit .372 with 16 hits, four home runs, 14 RBI, and four doubles.

As a collective unit, the Panthers offense has lit up the box score with homers, 63 total as a ballclub. The 63 HRs are fifth in Conference USA and 82nd in the nation. With over two weeks of regular season baseball left, FIU sits 13th in program history in homers hit in a season.

The power is led by Kishon Frett, who leads the pack with 13 homers on his campaign.





Starting Pitchers





Miami: LHP Ashton Crowther (1-4) (5.45 ERA) will make his seventh start of the season. The redshirt freshman has pitched 33 innings, allowing 25 runs on 36 hits, striking out 23, and walking 24.

FIU: LHP David Eckaus (2-1) (5.61 ERA) will make his 13th appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 25.2 innings, allowing 23 runs on 24 hits, striking out 24, and walked 17.





