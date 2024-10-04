PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Rivals Roundtable: Big visits, puzzling recruitments, surprising starts

Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan
Rivals.com
Each Friday, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan field a trio of recruiting questions, and this Friday is no different. Below, the duo tackles queries relating to important weekend visits, unpredictable five-stars and the biggest surprises of the cycle so far.

More: Ranking the contenders for four-star Trey McKenney

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position | Team

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

2027 Rankings: Top 60

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

1. WHAT WEEKEND OFFICIAL VISIT DO YOU SEE AS MOST IMPORTANT?

Acaden Lewis
Acaden Lewis

Cassidy: North Carolina picked up a puff of steam on the recruiting trail last week when it landed combo guard Derek Dixon, but Tar Heel fans are still hungry for a big fish. The good news on that front is that a whale in the form of five-star forward Caleb Wilson will swim to Chapel Hill on Saturday. North Carolina is seen as one of the front-runners to land the fifth-ranked Wilson, who has already visited campus once in the past, so it feels as though the weekend ahead will be absolutely critical for Hubert Davis. Davis will be furiously looking to seal the deal and avoid losing the priority target, who canceled a scheduled Alabama visit to be at UNC on Saturday.

Jordan: For me it’s Acaden Lewis’ visit to Duke. He’ll be there for the Countdown to Craziness event which means the pomp and circumstance will be through the roof. Lewis is important for Jon Scheyer, who should see significant turnover in the backcourt next season. With Kentucky and Connecticut looming, the Blue Devils will no doubt roll out the neon red carpet for Lewis.

2. AS WE GET LATER IN THE CYCLE, WHICH FIVE-STAR’S RECRUITMENT FEELS MOST UNPREDICTABLE?

Meleek Thomas
Meleek Thomas

Cassidy: I was already a bit perplexed by the perpetually evolving recruitment of Meleek Thomas as one-time presumed front-runner UConn recently added Darius Adams and continues to pursue other guards.

Then, earlier this week, Thomas suddenly set up an Oct. 26 official visit to Kansas State, which added to the unpredictability of his slow-moving recruitment. The Wildcats have been on Thomas for years now, and the five-star has long discussed the possibility of a senior year official to Manhattan, but that conversation seemed to die down as programs such as Arkansas, Pitt and Alabama surged.

Thomas is as well-traveled as any recruit in this class, having visited seemingly everywhere, but also boasts what I view as one of the more wide open processes at this stage. That’s all to say there’s every reason to believe that his October visit to Manhattan is an indicator of real interest between the two sides. K-State is well positioned to make a strong, late move with Thomas should things go well on the trip.

Jordan: I’m still torn on the Cameron Boozer and where he’ll end up. The smart money says he, which of course includes his twin Cayden, will either pick Miami or Duke at this point and both of those options make all the sense in the world to me. The legacy lane for Duke and creating your own at home for a strong contender in the Canes. I’m legitimately perplexed.

3. WHICH COLLEGE PROGRAM'S RECRUITING START HAS SURPRISED YOU MOST?

Micah Shrewsberry
Micah Shrewsberry (© MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Cassidy: The fact that Notre Dame already has four commitments in the fold is impressive enough, but Micah Shrewsberry wrestling top-20 prospect Jalen Haralson away from Michigan State, Indiana and others was particularly striking. The Irish are recruiting at an extremely high level despite having been to the NCAA tournament just once in the last six seasons and going 13-20 a year ago. The highly ranked class points to the fact that high-level prospects with options clearly have faith in the direction of the program and, maybe more importantly, that Notre Dame intends to give Shrewsberry the resources he needs to restore the program to where it was nearly a decade ago.

Jordan: No doubt about it Notre Dame. To Rob’s point snagging Jalen Haralson was the ultimate flex for Shrewsberry and gives him a legitimate star to build around. I love the depth and versatility of the class thus far. They check off most boxes and are built to make strong impacts in year one.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

