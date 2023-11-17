We are just hours away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions for Miami-Louisville. Kickoff is set for noon Eastern at Hard Rock Stadium.

The spotlight will be on Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. After being benched last week, the Hurricane signal-caller will have to show progress in his decision-making for Miami to have a chance to win.

As bad as the quarterback has been, it's hard to believe that TVD will have another terrible game. It seems that Van Dyke knows what is needed from him based on this week's press conference.

The problem is that TVD will likely be forced to make decisions on third downs on several occasions. Louisville boasts the second-best run defense in the conference (allowing 91.9 yards per game), just behind Miami (allowing 86 yards per game), so third and longs should be prevalent.

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer also tends to be turnover-prone. Plummer has been sacked 17 times this season and fumbled six times. The sixth-year QB has thrown nine interceptions this season and will face its toughest defense this year. If ever there is a game the defense can win on its own, it's this one.

I'm sure the coaches have emphasized ball security to a maximum in this game, as whoever makes the most mistakes will be on the scoreboard's losing side.

According to Pro Football Focus, Miami is tenth in the nation in creating pressure, while Louisville is 12th. That's a slim difference, but couple that with Miami's stronger strength of schedule (48th to 61st), and I'm predicting a slim Hurricanes victory.

Prediction: 20-17, Miami