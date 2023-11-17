Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Louisville
We are just hours away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions for Miami-Louisville. Kickoff is set for noon Eastern at Hard Rock Stadium.
Marcus's Take
The spotlight will be on Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. After being benched last week, the Hurricane signal-caller will have to show progress in his decision-making for Miami to have a chance to win.
As bad as the quarterback has been, it's hard to believe that TVD will have another terrible game. It seems that Van Dyke knows what is needed from him based on this week's press conference.
The problem is that TVD will likely be forced to make decisions on third downs on several occasions. Louisville boasts the second-best run defense in the conference (allowing 91.9 yards per game), just behind Miami (allowing 86 yards per game), so third and longs should be prevalent.
Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer also tends to be turnover-prone. Plummer has been sacked 17 times this season and fumbled six times. The sixth-year QB has thrown nine interceptions this season and will face its toughest defense this year. If ever there is a game the defense can win on its own, it's this one.
I'm sure the coaches have emphasized ball security to a maximum in this game, as whoever makes the most mistakes will be on the scoreboard's losing side.
According to Pro Football Focus, Miami is tenth in the nation in creating pressure, while Louisville is 12th. That's a slim difference, but couple that with Miami's stronger strength of schedule (48th to 61st), and I'm predicting a slim Hurricanes victory.
Prediction: 20-17, Miami
Frank's Take
Losing Emory Williams after moving away from Van Dyke as the starting quarterback is a significant blow for the rest of the season. This is yet another fork-in-the-road game for Miami's rest-of-season fortunes.
There is hope, despite the loss of Williams and coming off a close loss against Florida State last week. Louisville is not the power it seems to be on paper, struggling in several games this season.
Have they finished games this season? Unlike Miami at times, yes. But the Cards could easily be 6-4 instead of 9-1, sitting in the same situation as head coach Mario Cristobal and this Hurricanes team.
This game will be won and lost based on the play of Van Dyke. Louisville is one of the more dominant run defenses in the country, allowing just 91 yards per game and three yards per carry. Where they can be beaten is through the air.
Five quarterbacks threw for 250 or more yards, and four have thrown for multiple scores. Van Dyke has the arm talent to take advantage of a suspect backend of Louisville's defense, especially with how wide receiver Jacolby George is playing right now and TVD's chemistry with both Colbie Young and Xavier Restrepo.
The only issue is Miami can limit the turnovers. Louisville has just one loss this year, and it came against Pittsburgh, who had no turnovers against them. They showed how to beat the Cardinals - play safe and for the next play, stop the run (80 yards, 2.4 yards per carry), and force Plummer to beat you (52 attempts, two interceptions, 55.8 completion percentage).
Miami is dominating defensively, and outside for a few Trey Benson big plays last week showed they can control a top-notch rushing attack. I think offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson puts a safe game plan together, and this defense continues to put the team on its back.
Prediction: 24-20, Miami
