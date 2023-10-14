Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. North Carolina
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami travels to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels in prime time at 7:30 PM Eastern Saturday night.
Marcus's Take
Miami needs to have a short memory from the nightmare of the Georgia Tech game and look forward to having a successful season.
Statistically, both teams are rarely even when it comes to offensive production. Defensively, Miami has the edge with a difference of about 70 yards. What can be argued is that UNC has the tougher schedule, but Miami can argue that it has the most impressive win (Texas A&M) when comparing the two schedules.
This game has all the makings of a shootout, and turnovers and penalties will be vital in these types of games.
UNC has the edge in turnover margin (+3 to +1) over Miami. Carolina also has the edge over UM in penalties per game (5 to 7.2).
The other significant factor is momentum. The home crowd's energy will fuel Carolina, and if Miami gets down, they will find the mental toughness to battle back in a hostile environment.
Tyler Van Dyke has yet to prove that he can lead the Hurricanes on a fourth-quarter winning drive on the road with no such wins on his resume. It's difficult for me to believe he will lead the Canes to a victory and keep up with an explosive offense.
Prediction: 38-34, North Carolina
Frank's Take
Miami is at a fork in the road for the 2023 season. This year's Middle Tennessee State moment has come and gone with the loss to Georgia Tech, giving head coach Mario Cristobal a chance to redeem himself from yet another situation that stems from his first season.
North Carolina is a top-15 team with all the firepower to get you excited. Quarterback Drake Maye is one of the best in the country & the UNC transfer class from this off-season is shining throughout the roster.
All that is great - but they were just three points better than a 5-7 Miami team just a year ago. Based on the results of the first four weeks - the five turnovers against Georgia Tech look like an outlier - it shows that this is a different Miami offense & group overall.
Maye has shown he can turn the ball over; he did it twice against Miami & was prone to it during a four-game losing streak at the end of last year.
Vegas likes this one to be close (North Carolina is a three-point favorite), and if Miami can rally the troops, I love its chances of getting to 5-1.
Prediction: 42-34, Miami
