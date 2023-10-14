We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami travels to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels in prime time at 7:30 PM Eastern Saturday night.

Miami needs to have a short memory from the nightmare of the Georgia Tech game and look forward to having a successful season.

Statistically, both teams are rarely even when it comes to offensive production. Defensively, Miami has the edge with a difference of about 70 yards. What can be argued is that UNC has the tougher schedule, but Miami can argue that it has the most impressive win (Texas A&M) when comparing the two schedules.

This game has all the makings of a shootout, and turnovers and penalties will be vital in these types of games.

UNC has the edge in turnover margin (+3 to +1) over Miami. Carolina also has the edge over UM in penalties per game (5 to 7.2).

The other significant factor is momentum. The home crowd's energy will fuel Carolina, and if Miami gets down, they will find the mental toughness to battle back in a hostile environment.

Tyler Van Dyke has yet to prove that he can lead the Hurricanes on a fourth-quarter winning drive on the road with no such wins on his resume. It's difficult for me to believe he will lead the Canes to a victory and keep up with an explosive offense.

Prediction: 38-34, North Carolina