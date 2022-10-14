Miami and Virginia Tech enter Saturday both on three-game losing streaks. Miami has not led in a game since its 30-7 victory over Southern Miss. The Hurricanes have won four of the last five matchups against the Hokies and the last time Tech beat Miami in Blacksburg was a 37-16 win in 2016.

Anthony Yero's Take: Miami’s pass offense seems to have found its footing, and it should put up plenty of points versus a Virginia Tech team that’s given up 40+ in back-to-back games. Red zone offense and the run game remain the biggest red flags, but the Hokies aren’t great defensively either. VTech gave up 328 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last week to Pitt. Miami should convert and win on the road. Prediction: Miami Wins 35-20

Frank Tucker's Take: Miami needs to bounce back and get to .500, both on the season and ACC play if they want any chance of salvaging this season. There were plenty of positives to build off against North Carolina on both sides of the ball and some potential opportunities for younger players could be the juice this team needs to turn things around. I expect another solid game from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke with a potential rebound of the power run game, as well as breakout performances from the likes of Daryl Porter Jr., Nyjalik Kelly, and Wesley Bissainthe. Prediction: Miami Wins 38-17

Geo Milian's Take: It’s been a rough few weeks for Miami and while it doesn’t get any easier being on the road against another sellout crowd this season, I like the Hurricanes in this one over the Hokies. I think Miami has the right group and mentality on the offensive line to handle Virginia Tech's pass rush, the strength in their pass protection will show again. Tyler Van Dyke will have another great game and the connection with Frank Ladson will continue to show. Virginia Tech has many questions on offense and I like the Hurricanes' defense to create multiple turnovers. Prediction: Miami Wins 42-20

Marcus Benjamin's Take: This is a game where Miami should break out offensively. The Hokies gave up six touchdowns and 320 yards rushing to Israel Abanikanda and the Pitt Panthers last week and Miami's offense is looking to get back a running back that worked pretty well up until last week. Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton combined for 32 yards rushing last week, expect a big change there. The passing game got going last week and Tyler Van Dyke finally seems comfortable in Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis's offense. If the offensive line can pick blitzes TVD should be able to hit some deep shots. Offensively, Tech has struggled mostly due to an inexperienced offensive line. After an impressive showing from the Miami D-Line last week (5 sacks), the Canes should get into the Hokie backfield early and often. Miami just needs to match the intensity of Virginia Tech for 60 minutes and they should come away with the much-needed W. Prediction: Miami Wins 30-20

