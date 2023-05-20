Miami was working overtime in the Transfer Portal this off-season, adding 15 players to the roster from other schools. That is back-to-back years of double-digit transfers for head coach Mario Cristobal as he works to flip the talent on his roster to compete at a championship level. While each of the 16 additions brings something to the table Miami was missing, they also potentially push a previous player that was already in the program out of a chance to make an impact in 2023. Let's take a look at the players whose stock rose and fell with these Transfer Portal moves from the spring window.

Stock Up

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback

TVD saw his offense get better in multiple ways with the additions of wide receivers Tyler Harrell, Shemar Kirk, and running back Ajay Allen. Miami has been lacking in speed at receiver for some time. Colbie Young and Jacolby George are high-potential guys on the outside while Xavier Restrepo provides consistency in the slot, but there were no true vertical threats in this offense that scared teams over the top. Harrell runs a 4.19 40-yard dash time and proved during his time at Louisville that he can be one of the better receivers in the ACC when given the opportunity. Kirk, although it was the junior college ranks, has over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns of production coming to Miami. Raw talent was never an issue for the 6'1" 180-pound receiver. Van Dyke now has several options for the long ball and with the new "Air Raid" offense that offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is implementing, there is enough talent and depth for Miami to expand the passing game to where the scheme needs to be. This is likely the best offensive skill group Van Dyke has played with and a return to his 2021 form is now squarely on him.

Ahmad Moten, Defensive Tackle

The inability to grab any of the top defensive tackles means redshirt freshman Ahmad Moten likely still stays high in the rotation next season. Miami added Anthony Campbell, but he is more than likely a depth addition for a shallow defensive tackle group. Moten was talked about often by Cristobal in the spring, and despite getting a little banged up, the local product from Cardinal Gibbons is projected to have a strong start to 2023. Leonard Taylor and Branson Deen are likely to take much of the heavy lifting at the position next year, but Moten has a prime opportunity to be the third guy on the totem pole of defensive tackle options. Moten was an athletic interior pass rusher coming out of high school and now with added size is a dangerous combination for a one-technique defensive tackle. With Darrell Jackson exiting to Florida State and transfer misses Tywone Malone or Keivie Rose choosing other schools, Moten will need to live up to his late recruiting rise if Miami is going to be solid on the defensive line - and he is going to have the opportunity to prove he can.



James Williams, Safety

Hard to think James Williams, one of the more notable players on the roster, would have to worry about any from the Transfer Portal coming in, but if defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was able to poach any of the safeties he already has experience with - like LSU commit and Marshall standout Andre Sam - then some competition was going to be brewing come the summer. Miami brought in transfer cornerback talents in Jaden Davis and Ja'Dais Richard to add to the defensive back group, but no potential starting safeties in either of the portal windows. Richard has the size and versatility to help at safety, but the expectation is for him to push the outside corners rather than Williams. That leaves youngster Markeith Williams, who has looked good in James Williams's absence this spring, as the only real competition for Miami's former five-star safety. That likely means his spot alongside All-American Kam Kinchens is safe heading into the season and he will have another year to show he is the generational talent everyone expected him to be.

Stock Down

TreVonte' Citizen, Running Back

\Nebraska transfer running back Allen we can assume will be in the plans to be on the field at some point. He is too talented to be just an emergency depth addition like UAB transfer late plug-in Lucious Stanley last season. That means that the injury situation for former four-star TreVonte' Citizen is likely worse than being let on. Citizen suffered a second knee injury in less than two years this off-season and was seen at the spring game in an air cast and crutches, not exactly a sign he will be back in the saddle soon. Miami was down to two scholarship running backs in the spring and while incoming freshmen Mark Fletcher Jr. and Christopher Johnson Jr. are going to be good players, Miami needs help at the position now and the experienced Allen looks like he may be able to provide just that while Citizen is going to have to prove he can still play at the college level.

Te'Cory Couch, Cornerback

The writing may be on the wall for veteran nickel corner Te'Cory Couch with the addition of Davis from Oklahoma. Both guys are undersized and not overly athletic, but Davis has been a starter in the thick of the College Football Playoff race while Couch has yet to be a consistent producer for a Miami defense that has struggled at the position since his arrival. Miami prioritized Davis upon his entry to the Transfer Portal and it was a homecoming of sorts that seemed like a match made from heaven. It is a potential fresh start for both parties. Davis gets to escape the uncertainty of the Oklahoma depth chart while Miami adds a nickel that can tackle in space and is proven to be serviceable at the highest level of college football. In the spring game Couch was not on the field with the first-team defense for the entirety of the first drive. Could it have been personnel groupings? Maybe, but when there is smoke, usually there is fire.

Michael Redding/Frank Ladson, Wide Receiver

