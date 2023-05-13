Miami continues to build its roster through the transfer portal and defensive lineman Anthony Campbell is the latest addition. The 6'7" 277-pound defensive lineman made his transfer from UL Monroe official Saturday afternoon. CanesCounty.com mentioned Campbell as a name to know this week.

Miami offered Campbell in April and several other power five schools followed with offers including Indiana, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and TCU.

In his sophomore season, Campbell saw action in six games in 2021 while working behind Seth Mason and Myles Cole at defensive end.

In 2022, he registered 13 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

In his two prior seasons, he played at Independence (Kansas) Community College earning his way to the D-1 level. The Polk County native is an alum of Bartow (Florida) High School.

Miami is making big waves in the transfer portal in 2023 already adding Davonte Brown, Matt Lee, Francisco Mauigoa, Thomas Gore, Javion Cohen, Branson Deen, and Terry Roberts ahead of spring practice.

Miami also recently landed defensive back Jaden Davis, running back Ajay Allen, defensive back Ja'Dais Richard, and wide receiver Tyler Harrell.

Campbell is a player that will add immediate depth to the defensive line and will compete for playing time right away.

Campbell joins potential projected rotational players Jahfari Harvey, Chantz Williams, Rueben Bain, Leonard Taylor, Nyjalik Kelly, Jacob Lichtenstein, Akheem Mesidor, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Ahmad Moten, Cyrus Moss, Jayden Wayne, and others. The returning players from last season totaled 23.5 sacks.