Miami continues to revamp its roster. One of the ways in which the Hurricanes staff is doing so is through the transfer portal.

Miami already added Davonte Brown, Matt Lee, Francisco Mauigoa, Thomas Gore, Javion Cohen, Branson Deen, and Terry Roberts ahead of spring practice.

Miami also recently landed defensive back Jaden Davis, running back Ajay Allen, and defensive back Ja'Dais Richard.

Miami will continue to build depth to its roster and two names have surfaced as potential options.

Visit our updated transfer portal thread on the CanesCounty.com premium message board Canes Talk for more.