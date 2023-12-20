The 2024 Class: Defensive Lineman Daylen Russell signs with Miami
Establishing a pipeline to one of Miami's powerhouse programs is essential, but solidifying a versatile defensive lineman is probably more important.
Daylen Russell, from back-to-back state champion Miami Columbus, signed with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. The versatile defensive lineman is listed as a defensive tackle but primarily played on the edge in high school.
After committing to Miami in May, Russell took his game to another level in his senior season, and Miami is fortunate to have such a versatile defensive lineman. During his junior season, he was named Dade County Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Mario Cristobal, also a Columbus alum, and Defensive line coach Joe Salave'a kept in consistent contact with
"Coach Cristobal kept keeping in touch with me and the family. He made sure that I was good, that my mom was good, that my brother was good.
"Coach Joe, he treats you like you’re his family. He would talk to me every day, text me in the morning, and at night – he does everything. He talks about the game and how he sees it, how he develops his players, and how they work at a quick pace...I'm just ready to get there and work!"
What it means for Miami
Miami cross-trains many of its players along the trenches, but few can play on both the edge and the inside at a high level. Current players Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain have that versatility, and Russell fits that mold.
Miami has done a great job getting players from the local powerhouses (Chaminade-Madonna, St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami Central, American Heritage). Columbus is also critical to continue, and they did just that with the signing of Russell.
Stats
In three years, Russell racked up 157 total tackles (94 solo) including 32 for loss and 17 sacks. He averaged 6.1 tackles per game in his senior season.
Pro Comparison - Allen Bailey
Allen Bailey has been a monster throughout his career, going back to his days as a Miami Hurricane. Bailey tallied 107 total tackles, 31 for loss, and 19 sacks in four years at "The U." In the NFL, Bailey played a decade and registered 248 tackles, 40 for loss, and 22 sacks.
Russell and Bailey are physically similar, but the ten-year pro was a bit leaner coming out of high school at 255 pounds. It will be interesting to see how Russell's body evolves at the college level. He could get leaner and play more on the edge or bulk up to play inside. Either way, Miami is thrilled to have him as part of the class.
