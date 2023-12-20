Establishing a pipeline to one of Miami's powerhouse programs is essential, but solidifying a versatile defensive lineman is probably more important.

Daylen Russell, from back-to-back state champion Miami Columbus, signed with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. The versatile defensive lineman is listed as a defensive tackle but primarily played on the edge in high school.

After committing to Miami in May, Russell took his game to another level in his senior season, and Miami is fortunate to have such a versatile defensive lineman. During his junior season, he was named Dade County Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Mario Cristobal, also a Columbus alum, and Defensive line coach Joe Salave'a kept in consistent contact with

"Coach Cristobal kept keeping in touch with me and the family. He made sure that I was good, that my mom was good, that my brother was good.

"Coach Joe, he treats you like you’re his family. He would talk to me every day, text me in the morning, and at night – he does everything. He talks about the game and how he sees it, how he develops his players, and how they work at a quick pace...I'm just ready to get there and work!"