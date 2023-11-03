Miami brought in 14 total transfers in the offseason, with many significantly contributing to the success of the football team. Of those 14, five have started every game this season - Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, Francisco Mauigoa, Jaden Davis, and Cam McCormick. Branson Deen and Ajay Allen also have logged starts this season. Many questioned why productive players from other power five schools would elect to come to a Miami team that went 5-7 team in the offseason. The transfers not only feel it was the best decision to attend the University of Miami, but many feel it was the best decision they ever made. "This is the greatest decision I ever made," linebacker Mauigoa said. "Just by being around the players, being around the guys, there's no other like this. Love being here, and who's ever trying to get here, this is a one-of-a-kind. This is Miami, and there is no other place like this. It's amazing."

Mauigoa, a Washington State transfer, is third on the team in total tackles (46), first in tackles for loss (11), second in sacks (3.5), first in QB hurries (4), and first in forced fumbles (2). According to Pro Football Focus Mauigoa ranks seventh in run defense grade (90.5) among linebackers. Lee, a transfer from UCF shares the same thoughts about transferring to Miami. "Absolutely would do it again every single year if that was the case a million times over," Lee said. "It's probably the best decision I've ever made, especially in a football regard. It's the best decision I've made in my life."

"The University of Miami is a great place, led by a great guy in Coach [Mario] Cristobal, and everyone he has underneath him are great men, stand-up guys." According to PFF, Lee is the fourth highest-graded center in offensive grade and third highest in pass block (89). Deen, a defensive lineman transfer from Purdue, also shared his thoughts on choosing Miami and credits true freshman Rueben Bain for elevating his level of play: "Transferring to Miami is probably the best decision I ever made in terms of being on a platform that's around a bunch of guys that are really talented, really pushing myself, up my level of play. We have a freshman that is all-worldly. You kind of have to match his style of play every time you go out there." Deen, who has been out with an injury for the majority of the season, had two sacks last week against Virginia.



Cohen was the top-rated transfer to decide on Miami as his next destination. The Alabama guard transfer reiterated the same sentiments of his peers: "Transferring to the University of Miami is one of the best decisions I could have made in my life. Getting to know Coach Cristobal, Coach [Alex] Mirabal, really the whole staff man, it just changed my whole perspective of football. It made me fall back in love with the game. Just knowing that people here care about that common goal just as much as they care about you. My advice, or my words to anybody who's considering transferring to the University of Miami is to do it. Come in here with the right mentality. Come in here ready to work. Trust your coaches, trust your teammates, be the perfect team player, and always remember it's us, not them. We're all one. It's never a finger to point and pull the trigger and come, man. I made the best decision I could possibly think of. I love these guys. I love these coaches. I love each and everybody on this staff. I have long conversations with anybody in the building. You can ask my teammates that. It's the perfect place to be, and I don't regret one thing."

