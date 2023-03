It's been a productive offseason for former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

After an impressive outing at the Senior Bowl in early February, coaches and scouts had their eyes on Stevenson this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Ranked as the fifth-best cornerback available in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Pro Football Focus, Stevenson didn't disappoint in the combine drills.

Stevenson clocked a 4.45 (official) in the 40-yard dash during his first attempt, along with a 1.51 10-yard split. He followed that with a time of 4.50 on his second 40-yard attempt.

The Miami Southridge alum measured in at six-foot, 198 pounds. He finished in the top eight amongst cornerbacks in the vertical jump (38.50") and three-cone drill (7.09 seconds).