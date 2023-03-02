Former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Tyrique Stevenson answers questions from media at the NFL combine. Stevenson talks of the talent level among the DBs at the combine and shares his thoughts on possibly staying home to play with the hometown Miami Dolphins. He also shares his relations with other NFL teams.

Stevenson answers questions about ball production and his performance at the Senior Bowl. Stevenson also shares his thoughts on how the Miami coaches developed him into the player he is today, areas where he can improve, and his toughest cover throughout his career. The Georgia transfer talked about his experience at UGA and how it helped him grow as a player and the relationship he has with the Bulldogs.

Stevenson also shared how he wants to give back to the community through a non-profit organization.

Tyrique also talks of former Miami tight end Will Mallory and what he could potentially bring to a team.

Some projections have Stevenson taken as high as the first round in the NFL draft.









