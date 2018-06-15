CaneSport.com

Ticker
Live Updates: Underclassmen at Richt Camp vie to be part of the future

The Mark Richt Camp series has touched just about every corner of South Florida football. There have been sessions for big men and specialists. There have been 7-on-7 competitions for local teams. There have been an array of youth camps in parks stretched across the three main South Florida counties.

Friday was the day for 9th and 10th graders to come to campus and show Miami coaches why they should be considered major possibilities for the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

Here are some sights and tidbits.

One of the guys who made his presence clearly felt was Tampa Jefferson 2021 tightens Gage Wilcox. Wilcox is starting to blow up on the recruiting front and watching him work Friday It was clear why.

Wilcox is growing into a nice frame and is very light on his feet.

Gage Wilcox shows off his athleticism at Friday’s Mark Richt camp.
The indoor practice facility always takes center stage
Coach Cleveland Reed looks on as young linemen hit the bag
