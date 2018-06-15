CaneSport.com

The Mark Richt Camp series has touched just about every corner of South Florida football. There have been sessions for big men and specialists. There have been 7-on-7 competitions for local teams. There have been an array of youth camps in parks stretched across the three main South Florida counties.

Friday was the day for 9th and 10th graders to come to campus and show Miami coaches why they should be considered major possibilities for the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

Here are some sights and tidbits.