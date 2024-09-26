Video: Jim Larranaga breaks down 2024-25 roster ahead of season
Miami Head Basketball Coach Jim Larranaga breaks down the entire roster in media availability held at the Watsco Center on Thursday.
On Tuesday, ACC released its 2024-25 conference schedule.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook