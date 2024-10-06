Advertisement
Published Oct 6, 2024
Video: Ward, Restrepo, Barrow, and Mauigoa talk after comeback win over Cal
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, defensive lineman Simeon Barrow, linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, and tight end Elijah Arroyo talk post-game after a 39-38 win over Cal.

Miami will have a bye week and then travel to Louisville the following Saturday to continue ACC play.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement