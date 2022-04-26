Good Morning CaneSport 4.26.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning we have a couple of recruiting stories for you.
First up is a very insightful update on 4-star Nathaniel Joseph, who is committed to Clemson and has an interesting situation. So be sure to check that out as the Canes are pushing.
And we also catch up with local LB Vincent Shavers, who has UM among several major offers. This Class of 2024 standout visited this month and has Miami with a big lead, so don't miss what he's saying.
Plus be sure to read the analysis of the baseball team coming off its series against Pittsburgh.
Also from yesterday, the first day UM coaches hit the road recruiting, some new offers went out. And we catch up with a 4-star WR in Orlando, Aidan Mizell, who is new on the Cane offer board. And we also talked with 4-star OL Paul Mubenga, who had Jahmile Addae visit his school Monday and landed an offer.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Inside look: Where 4-star Nathaniel Joseph's Cane recruitment stands
Top local WR Nathaniel Joseph is a Clemson commit, but UM is pushing hard. Where do things stand here?
Local LB visits, has UM in front with "big lead" over No. 2 choice Georgia
This 2024 LB with several major offers visited UM this month and has the Canes with a big lead in his recruitment.
ANALYSIS: Closer look at baseball team coming off Pitt series
Get a closer look at where UM stands off the Pitt series, with what went right and what went wrong.
4-star OL adds Monday Cane offer after Addae visits his school
Buford (Ga.) High School had 3 new offers from UM today, including this highly regarded OL in this year's class.
New offer goes out to 4-star WR in this year's class; UM offers 2 others
The evaluation period is here with Cane coaches on the road, and UM handed out some new offers today.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
NIL deals and jealousy... Posted by IbisRules07
Good point on yesterday's Good Morning CaneSport about players wanting Pt to increase or get their NIL deals. Seems to me one way to blunt that is to offer the entire team a NIL deal like Lambert did last year. Now the trick is to find a way to put team incentives in them. For example, is it legal for them to get a NIL deal for the BB team after the season ends as a reward for the Elite 8? Sure the top players it might not mean much if they get a pro contact to play. The edge players however, the ones that might push for PT or threaten the portal, a postseason NIL could be significant enough for them to be focused more on team performance and not individual. If it's legal, lol
QUOTE OF THE DAY
