Good Morning CaneSport 4.26.22

This morning we have a couple of recruiting stories for you.

First up is a very insightful update on 4-star Nathaniel Joseph, who is committed to Clemson and has an interesting situation. So be sure to check that out as the Canes are pushing.

And we also catch up with local LB Vincent Shavers, who has UM among several major offers. This Class of 2024 standout visited this month and has Miami with a big lead, so don't miss what he's saying.

Plus be sure to read the analysis of the baseball team coming off its series against Pittsburgh.

Also from yesterday, the first day UM coaches hit the road recruiting, some new offers went out. And we catch up with a 4-star WR in Orlando, Aidan Mizell, who is new on the Cane offer board. And we also talked with 4-star OL Paul Mubenga, who had Jahmile Addae visit his school Monday and landed an offer.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.