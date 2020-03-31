Who said there was not gonna be March Madness? We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness. So CaneSport has created its own tournament. Miami Hurricane style. The first round is over. Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore. After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship. The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com. Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all? The coming days will provide the answer. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day. So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 13. Randal Hill vs. Devin Hester: Who was more impactful player?

THE CASE FOR HILL: "Thrill Hill" played at UM from 1987-90 and as a true freshman on the 1987 National Championship team he set a then school record for kickoff return yardage with 497 yards on 19 returns. He also had that memorable 1989 third-and-43 conversion against No. 1 Notre Dame (a 27-10 Cane win) ... UM won a national title that season. He had 1,169 KOR yards on 54 returns in his time at UM and had 107 career receptions for 1,643 yards with 11 TDs. In his final two seasons he had his biggest outputs - 42 catches for 652 yards and four scores in 1989, and 44 receptions for 653 yards san dthree TDs in 1990. He was a first round draft pick by the Dolphins (23rd overall) and played 7 seasons in the NFL, catching 262 passes for 3,849 yards and 14 touchdowns. THE CASE FOR HESTER: Hester was one of the most electrifying and explosive all-purpose players in UM history, and during his 2003-05 Cane career he played offense, defense and special teams. His freshman year he took the opening kickoff vs. UF and went 97 yards for a TD - he had 517 kickoff return yards that season, third-most in school history. In 2004 he tied the school record with four return touchdowns (three punts and one kickoff). Playing cornerback on defense, he led the team in interceptions (4) and sacks (4). Hester was named a 2004 All-American by the Football Writers Association, Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News, as well as first team All-ACC as a kick returner. In 2005 teams consistently kicked away from him (312 punt return yards, 1 TD; seven kickoff returns, 16.1 average). Selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Hester became one of the greatest return specialists in NFL history. He set records for most punt returns for touchdowns (14), and total special teams touchdowns (20 – 5 kickoffs, 14 punts, 1 missed field goal). He was a four-time Pro Bowler in his 11 pro seasons. VOTE HERE

ROUND OF 32, GAME 14. CARLOS HUERTA VS. KENNY CALHOUN DEFLECTS PASS TO WIN MIAMI'S FIRST NATIONAL TITLE : Miami's best ever kicker vs. Miami's biggest play, who wins?