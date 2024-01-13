When starting guard Wooga Poplar went down with an ankle injury against North Florida, many wondered how the Hurricanes would manage without its most efficient scorer. Those doubts were erased when freshman Kyshawn George stepped into a starting role and helped the Hurricanes to a 95-82 victory over then No. 16 Clemson. George scored 12 points and added four rebounds and four assists in that contest, shooting 4-9 from three-point range. It was his aggressiveness to score the basketball that stood out. "I think I really play with confidence every time I step on the floor," George said. "I'm really trying to win every game. Whether I score 20, score 10, score five, or five assists. It don't matter as long as we win as a team. That's what I'm really looking for at the end of the day."

George followed up that performance against the Tigers with a better outing against the Demon Deacons. Miami lost in overtime to Wake Forest, but George scored a career-high 21 points and added eight rebounds. "I'm just excited to see where his ceiling is going to be," Forward Norchad Omier said. "To the postseason, to the end of the regular season. I'm just excited to see where he's going to reach. But I know he's going to keep doing good and getting better. That's just the type of person he is. He works hard and tries to do what's best for the team." In Miami's last game against Louisville, Poplar returned, and George returned to the bench. His production was reduced to seven points, three rebounds, and three assists in an 80-71 loss. The Swiss guard averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 steals in 28 minutes in France's Espoirs B league w/ Chalon before becoming a Miami Hurricane. George learned the game playing the point guard position, grew eight inches in the last three years, and now stands at 6'7." His experience in a pro league has helped him adjust to college basketball here in the States. George helped lead his team to a 2016 Swiss championship at the U16 level at 13 years old. Miami discovered George via social media. Coach Jim Larranaga made the call after reviewing his video. "The first contact I had was from Coach L directly, and then I got in contact with Coach Bill Courtney," George said. "The first call I had with Coach L was very brief because it was right before one of my practices, so it was like a five-minute call. I was very surprised in the moment. I really didn't know what to think. And then, with Coach Courtney, it was really smooth. It felt welcoming. I felt comfortable talking with him." George is fulfilling a dream of playing college basketball in the United States, a dream he had long before traveling across the pond.