Miami football: Early projections for defensive starters
The Miami football roster continues to transition with a new recruiting class added to the roster and players arriving and departing via the transfer portal.
Miami has the fourth-ranked recruiting class, and if the class holds through National Signing Day on February 7th, it will be the first top-five class since 2008. It is also the first time Miami has put together a top-five class with a top-ten class in back-to-back cycles since 2004-2005.
Here's a way-too-early projection of the starting lineup for the defense for Miami's August 31st clash against Florida at the swamp.
Defensive Line - Rueben Bain, Nyjalik Kelly, Akheem Mesidor, Jared Harrison-Hunte
True freshman Rueben Bain set the world on fire in 2023. He tied for the team lead in sacks with 7.5, and his 37 total tackles were the most among defensive linemen on the team. His impact on the game is the reason why he is a must-start.
Akheem Mesidor missed most of the season with an injury and can play both inside and outside on the defensive line. The fourth-year junior earned ACC Honorable Mention in 2022, racking up 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a team-high seven sacks. If he can stay healthy for an entire season, he should be on his way to more accolades in 2024 and remain a starter in every game.
Nyjalik Kelly also missed most of the season because of injury, but most assume he will bounce back in a big way. His upside is through the roof, and the Miami coaches always rave about his ability to bend to get to the passer.
Jayden Wayne would be the next player up at defensive end, with Jahfari Harvey transferring to SMU, and the 2024 defensive line/edge haul is perhaps the best in school history - Marquis Lightfoot, Booker Pickett, Armondo Blount, Cole McConathy, and Elias Rudolph.
On the inside of the defensive line, there are various options behind veteran Jared Harrison-Hunte. JHH, the fifth-year redshirt junior, played in all 12 games last season and registered three tackles for loss and two sacks, playing as mostly a rotational player behind Leonard Taylor and Branson Deen.
Middle Tennessee State transfer Marley Cook could also push for the starting position as his 2023 season totals were impressive - 22 tackles, six TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and an interception.
N.C. State transfer C.J. Clark will also push for playing time, but it's hard to project him as a starter at this time, although he was productive for the Wolfpack, making 48 tackles, including four solo, in 2023.
Ahmad Moten and Joshua Horton will very likely also be in the rotation, and 2024 signees Artavius Jones and Justin Scott will push for playing time.
Linebackers - Francisco Mauigoa, Wesley Bissainthe
Junior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa will serve as the heart and soul of the Miami defense in the 2024 season. He tied for the lead in sacks with 7.5 and is the highest returning tackler, posting 70 total tackles last season. His 17 tackles for loss were the most on the team (Bain was second-most with 9.5).
Sophomore Wesley Bissainthe has all but locked up the second linebacker spot for the 2024 season. In 2023, the local product from Miami Central notched 38 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Miami has plenty of budding young talent at linebacker from the 2023 class - Bobby Washington Jr., Malik Bryant, Raul Aguirre, Jr., and Marcellius Pulliam.
The 2024 class brings in Cameron Pruitt, and Adarius Hays - hard-hitting talents but will likely be depth and special teams pieces this season. Depth should not be an issue at linebacker.
Defensive Backs - Daryl Porter Jr., Damari Brown, Jadais Richard
This is the most open conversation going into spring. Two potential locks are Daryl Porter Jr., and Damari Brown, but both will have to earn their spots to maintain the CB1 and CB2 spots. Jadais Richard, a versatile player who can play corner, nickel, or safety, is likely to man one of the five starting spots.
Among the seven cornerbacks receiving coverage grades from Pro Football Focus, Porter received the highest grade on the team (80.3). Richard was second among returning CBs (65.5), and Brown was second (65.3).
Departures from Kamren Kinchens, James Williams, Te'Cory Couch, and likely Jaden Davis to the NFL cause a significant void at every defensive back spot.
Demetrius Freeney, Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams, and Vanderbilt transfer Savion Riley are others who will battle for the remaining starting positions on the back end.
Riley could be favored to get one of the safety spots. In eight 2023 appearances, Riley produced 48 total tackles while grading out at 65.9 or better against Hawaii, Florida, Missouri, and Tennessee, according to PFF. He also had four games with tackling grades of 74.3 or more.
Harris and Williams could be in a head-to-head battle for the other safety position, but to project starters at safety is too soon with so much unknown.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook