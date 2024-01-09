The Miami football roster continues to transition with a new recruiting class added to the roster and players arriving and departing via the transfer portal. Miami has the fourth-ranked recruiting class, and if the class holds through National Signing Day on February 7th, it will be the first top-five class since 2008. It is also the first time Miami has put together a top-five class with a top-ten class in back-to-back cycles since 2004-2005. Here's a way-too-early projection of the starting lineup for the defense for Miami's August 31st clash against Florida at the swamp.



Defensive Line - Rueben Bain, Nyjalik Kelly, Akheem Mesidor, Jared Harrison-Hunte

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) rushes in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field.

Linebackers - Francisco Mauigoa, Wesley Bissainthe

Miami's Francisco Mauigoa during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Junior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa will serve as the heart and soul of the Miami defense in the 2024 season. He tied for the lead in sacks with 7.5 and is the highest returning tackler, posting 70 total tackles last season. His 17 tackles for loss were the most on the team (Bain was second-most with 9.5). Sophomore Wesley Bissainthe has all but locked up the second linebacker spot for the 2024 season. In 2023, the local product from Miami Central notched 38 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Miami has plenty of budding young talent at linebacker from the 2023 class - Bobby Washington Jr., Malik Bryant, Raul Aguirre, Jr., and Marcellius Pulliam. The 2024 class brings in Cameron Pruitt, and Adarius Hays - hard-hitting talents but will likely be depth and special teams pieces this season. Depth should not be an issue at linebacker.

Defensive Backs - Daryl Porter Jr., Damari Brown, Jadais Richard

Miami's Daryl Porter, Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.