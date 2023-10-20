Miami is coming off its second consecutive loss of the season, falling to North Carolina 41-31 in Chapel Hill last week. Miami is still searching for its first conference win, but will be challenged by Clemson at home this week. Both teams have identical (4-2, 0-2 ACC) records, and the game essentially serves as an elimination game for the ACC championship.

How to Watch

Mario Cristobal, Head Coach, Miami

When: Saturday, October 21st Time: 8:00 PM Eastern Where to Watch: ACC Network

Game Odds

Line: Clemson - 3 Moneyline: Miami +135 | Clemson -155 Over/Under: 48.5

Game Trends

- Miami has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season - The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in one opportunity) - Three of Miami's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%) - Miami has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season - Clemson is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. - The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Clemson Players to Know

Will Shipley, Running Back Clemson

Will Shipley, Running Back The Clemson running game powers this Tiger offense, starting with veteran running back Will Shipley. The junior (3,613) continues to chase Wayne Gallman (3,902 from 2014-16) to enter the Top 10 on Clemson's all-time leaderboard for career all-purpose yards. He currently ranks sixth in the ACC in rushing yards (450), just behind Miami running back Henry Parrish (452). Shipley is also a threat out of the backfield, tallying 18 receptions for 100 yards this season. He's caught 72 receptions in his three-year career at Clemson. In Clemson's last contest against Wake Forest, Shipley rushed for a team-high 97 yards on 19 carries (5.1 yards per carry), scoring the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter. Shipley is an athletic, powerful runner who tends to wear teams down late in the game.

Cade Klubnik, Quarterback The second-year quarterback has been more of a game manager for Clemson this season. The former five-star pro-style quarterback from Westlake in Austin, TX, is still developing but has sometimes shown some flashes of brilliance. Cade Klubnik's best game against Power-5 competition was against now 4th-ranked Florida State. The Seminoles narrowly escaped from Death Valley with a 31-24 overtime win, but the sophomore did his best to keep his Tigers in the game. On a 65.8 completion percentage, he passed for 283 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions against the Noles. A critical fumble by Klubnik on a linebacker blitz by Kalen DeLoach, which was returned for a touchdown, tied the game. Klubnik also set up his team for a game-winning 30-yard field goal with 1:45 left that was missed wide left. Klubnik is an excellent scrambler and will gash teams for first downs with his legs. He has 98 carries for 259 yards and five touchdowns as a Tiger.

Beaux Collins, Wide Receiver Beaux Collins is the do-it-all receiver for the Tigers, leading the team in receiving yards (339). He does a great job in creating separation and can run the entire route tree. In the longest play of his college career, Collins took a 12-yard catch for a 69-yard touchdown against Charleston Southern.

Tyler Brown, Wide Receiver Tyler Brown is attempting to become the first Clemson player to record multiple touchdown receptions in multiple games of a freshman season since Artavis Scott (three games) in 2014. Brown matches Collins in receptions (24) and is just one yard shy of the team lead in receiving yards (338).

Jeremiah Trotter, Linebacker The leading tackler for the Tigers is next in line of great defenders to come from the program. By most accounts, he is a top-five linebacker in his class and is off to a solid 2023 season, racking up 20 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception. The son of Philadelphia Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the junior has many of the same traits, showing a relentless pursuit of football. When he arrives at the ball, he is a sure tackler. Last year against the Hurricanes, Trotter had nine total tackles, a sack, and a pass defended. Last season, he recorded 83 tackles, 12 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

RJ Mickens, Safety, and Jaylyn Phillips, Safety Like Miami, Clemson has a pair of safeties playing at a high level in RJ Mickens and Jalyn Phillips. The two combine for 44 total tackles and six pass deflections this season. Mickens had a team-high three interceptions last year while registering just six starts. Phillips was the second-leading tackler in 2022 with 74, and added an interception, three passes defended, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

What to Watch For

Will we get a turnover-free game from TVD?

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Before the Georgia Tech game, Tyler Van Dyke turned the ball over once, an interception against Miami (OH). After Georgia Tech, TVD turned the ball over six times (five interceptions, and one fumble). Now Miami faces its toughest defense of the season to date in Clemson. Miami Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson will continue to be aggressive with the play-calling, but what needs to be shown from Van Dyke is better decision-making. Van Dyke is the most efficient passer in the ACC with a 171.8 rating and has the highest completion percentage at 70.5. in the conference. His 16 touchdown passes also tie for the lead in the ACC. TVD needs to throw the ball away or use his legs more to run for first downs. If he does that, it's hard to see how Miami loses. Also, questions about TVD's health continue to be a topic of conversation. Many will watch him closely to see if he has any signs of reported lingering hand or leg injuries.

Will Miami prevent big plays?

North Carolina Wide Receiver Tez Walker breaks tackle in game against Miami

The big chunk plays plagued the Hurricanes in its current two-game skid. Against Georgia Tech, Miami gave three plays of 30 yards or more, all coming through the passing game. Against UNC, Miami gave up four big plays in the passing game with a long of 56 yards for a touchdown, and in the running game, the Hurricanes allowed just one play of over 30 yards, but it was a 60-yard back-breaker by Omarion Hampton with 7:13 left in the game. If Miami can find a way to limit the big plays to 20 yards or less, the Hurricanes should be in this one until the very end.

Takeaways and game-wrecking plays are desperately needed

Clemson is not a team built to come back in games. They are a grind-it-out, control-the-clock team that imposes its will with its defense and running game. A couple of turnovers can help knock the Tigers off course as long as Miami can put it in the end zone after the takeaways. Three turnovers against Duke were a big reason Clemson lost its season-opener to the Blue Devils. The only turnover mentioned above against FSU was an obvious game-changer. In Miami's two losses, the Hurricanes lost the turnover battle 9-2. Causing turnovers might be just as important as protecting the football.

Outcome

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami