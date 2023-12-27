Advertisement

How to Watch

Mario Cristobal, Head Coach, Miami

When: Thursday, December 28th Time: 2:15 PM Eastern Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds

Line: Rutgers -1.5 Moneyline: Rutgers -120 | Miami +100 Over/Under: 41.5

Game Trends

- Rutgers is 6-4-2 against the spread (ATS) this season - Miami is 6-6- ATS this season - Rutgers lost its last four games to finish the season, not covering any of them - Miami is 2-5 ATS as a favorite this season, including three outright losses

Rutgers Players to Know

Kyle Monangai, Running Back The Rutgers running back, Kyle Monangai is the leader in rushing in the Big Ten (1,099) and is one of only two backs to top a thousand yards in the conference (Blake Corum). He ran for a season-high 165 yards in a 36-7 win over Temple and scored a season-most three touchdowns in a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech. He registered his second-highest total (159) against Ohio State, averaging 6.6 per carry. Monangai has a great vision and accelerates through holes to get a big chunk yards. He also can make defenders miss in space. However, he is not much of a receiving threat, with six receptions for 61 yards in 2023.

Gavin Wimsatt, Quarterback The Scarlet Knight QB is not a prolific passer, as he failed to top 200 yards passing all year and has a QBR of 55. The combination of the run and the pass from Gavin Wimsatt makes it dangerous for him to move the chains. Wimsatt is the second-leading rusher for Rutgers behind Monangai with 488 yards and has accounted for 2,000 yards of offense in 2023. Wimsatt ranks tenth in total offense in the Big Ten, averaging 178.3 yards per game. He has a long of 80 yards on the ground this season.

Christian Dremel, Wide Receiver The former walk-on has blossomed into the number-one receiver for Rutgers. Christian Dremel has 440 yards on 34 receptions and three touchdowns. The shifty slot receiver is only 5'9" and 185 pounds but can get open and play big in big moments.

Mohamed Toure, Linebacker The senior linebacker from Jersey has been a game-wrecker this season. Mohamed Toure has 84 total tackles (41 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble. Toure is a hard-hitting linebacker who needs to be accounted for for the opposing offense to succeed.

Flip Dixon, Defensive Back Michael "Flip" Dixon is the most productive DB for the Scarlet Knights, racking up 70 total tackles (48 solo), four passes defended, and an interception on the year. The safety's 77.4 coverage grade ranks 16th in the Big Ten.

Note: All of the aforementioned players will return to Rutgers for the 2024 season

What to Watch For

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

Can Brown make throws?

All eyes will be on quarterback Jacurri Brown on Thursday afternoon. The third-string quarterback gets the start after starter Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal (committed to Wisconsin), and backup Emory Williams is out for the year with an arm injury against Florida State. Brown is an outstanding athlete and is a threat to run the football every play, but the question will be about his ability to push the ball downfield with the passing game. The 6'4" 220-pound sophomore played in eight games and passed for 230 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions last season, making two starts (1-1). He averages 6.6 yards per carry and rushed for 221 yards in 2022. This will be Brown's first appearance of the season. Miami will need a big, but efficient performance from Brown to lead Miami to a win. Also, Miami's quarterback situation is not fully solidified for the 2024 season. An excellent showing by Brown could be a determining factor in whether he remains with the team. Isaiah Horton should replace Colbie Young on the depth chart; he should get some looks downfield.

Will the running game get going?

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr (22) runs the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Miami will be without two of its top two offensive linemen for the Pinstripe Bowl. Guard Javion Cohen and Center Matt Lee have opted to declare for the NFL Draft. This leaves a void of experience at critical positions when generating a consistent running game. Ryan Rodriguez and Matt McCoy will likely get the start, and both have minimal experience. Rodriguez has played in five games (57 snaps) this season and received grades of 75 (offensive), 61.9 (pass block), and 72.1 (run block), according to Pro Football Focus. McCoy played in ten games this season (112 snaps) and received grades of 61.2 (offensive), 79.9 (pass block), and 61 (run block). Miami's offensive line was strong all season, averaging 176.8 yards on the ground per game, and ranked in the top 20 (16th) in sacks allowed (1.17). With new Hurricanes in the fold on the offensive line, it will be interesting to see if they remain as consistent as they've been all year. Rutgers ranks 60th in stopping the run, according to PFF.

Life after Kinchens and Williams

Bethune Cookman Wildcats running back Jaiden Bivens (33) runs with the football ahead of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and defensive back Jaden Harris (19) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will assemble a make-shift defensive backfield with safeties. Kamren Kinchens and James Williams are opting for the 2024 NFL Draft. A combination of Jaden Harris, Jaden Davis, Te'Cory Couch, Jadais Richard, Markeith Williams, Damari Brown, and Davonte Brown will man the defensive backfield for Miami on Thursday. Seniors Davis and Couch have plenty of game experience and are formidable in the run game, which will be needed against Rutgers. Assuming Daryl Porter Jr. will not play due to an ankle injury, Richard and Damari Brown should see plenty of action. There will be questions about Harris/Davis and Williams on the backend. Davis has played as the starting corner all season, but defensive coordinator Lance Guidry mentioned that Davis and Couch would see time at safety. Harris saw plenty of action after Kinchens was injured early in the year, totaling seven and a half tackle for loss.

Outcome

Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, left, prepares to tackle Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington (4) as linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.