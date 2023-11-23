We are hours away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions for Miami-Boston College. Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Chestnut Hill, MA, on Black Friday.

This game is vital for the trajectory and overall morale of the program. Miami is guaranteed a winning season with a win, and they feel good going into a bowl game. A loss, and it will be doom and gloom again from the fan base.

Like every ACC game for Miami this season, I expect this one to be competitive. If I were asked whether or not Miami would win this game two weeks ago, I would probably pick BC to pull off the upset. With Miami looking to get the taste of losing out of its mouth, I feel the Hurricanes come out with a win, and I wouldn't be surprised if it's a blowout.

Miami has the edge in major statistical categories, including total offense (432.9-390.7), total defense (326.8-378.6), rushing defense (92.9-189.4), passing offense (262.1-192.6) and sacks allowed (1.27-1.55) among others. The Hurricanes have more talent than BC, and some injuries in its defensive backfield decimate the Eagles. They do not have their best receiver, Ryan O'Keefe, out for the season.

BC is a one-dimensional offense reliant upon the running game of quarterback Thomas Castellanos and running back Kye Robichaux, so I expect Miami to focus on stopping the run and making the 101st-ranked passing offense beat them.

This game has the feel of the season finale in 2021 for the Hurricanes when Miami dominated Duke 47-10. That game was also noon in a half-empty stadium in Durham. This game will not be a full stadium by any stretch, and I think the most motivated to win will be the players on the field in orange and green.

Prediction: 30-20, Miami