We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide our score predictions for the game.

The difference in the game will be in the trenches and the running game, as we expect heavy rain for the entire game. Miami averages 189 yards rushing per game, and Temple allows 152 yards per game. Once the running game gets going for the Hurricanes, some spots will open up downfield in the passing game as defensive backs cheat up to the line.

Defensively, Miami allows just 60 yards rushing per game this season, while Temple has rushed for an average of 139 yards. Temple will be forced to make deep throws in tough weather conditions; the Owls average 6.4 yards per pass.

When Miami was in the Big East in the early 90s and 2000s, the Hurricanes beat the Owls every time they played. It's hard to believe that changes Saturday or even come close.

Prediction: 35-10, Miami