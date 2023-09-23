Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Temple
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide our score predictions for the game.
Marcus's Take
The difference in the game will be in the trenches and the running game, as we expect heavy rain for the entire game. Miami averages 189 yards rushing per game, and Temple allows 152 yards per game. Once the running game gets going for the Hurricanes, some spots will open up downfield in the passing game as defensive backs cheat up to the line.
Defensively, Miami allows just 60 yards rushing per game this season, while Temple has rushed for an average of 139 yards. Temple will be forced to make deep throws in tough weather conditions; the Owls average 6.4 yards per pass.
When Miami was in the Big East in the early 90s and 2000s, the Hurricanes beat the Owls every time they played. It's hard to believe that changes Saturday or even come close.
Prediction: 35-10, Miami
Frank's Take
Miami is rolling on both sides of the ball, and the fruits of picking the right leaders at coordinator have paid off with a top 20 ranking for head coach Mario Cristobal through three games. The Miami (OH) game was the signal of change for me with how the Hurricanes handle inferior opponents, and Temple is of that same mold.
They have a couple of nice offensive pieces (quarterback EJ Warner & running back Joquez Smith), but I think there is just too much talent on Miami's roster that is finally believing in what the program is doing to make this a game at all.
If Miami can shut down the passing attack like Rutgers did against Temple in week two, and the balance of offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson continues to shine, Miami will hit the 23-and-a-half point spread this week and continue advancing toward an exceptional 2023 season.
Prediction: 45-7, Miami
